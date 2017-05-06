Main Street

Main Street Business Improvement Association Gets City’s First Parklets Approved

Main Street will get three Parklets this June after the Main Street Business Improvement Association (MSBIA), request for a pilot program resulted in a favorable decision from City Council over two years ago.

The Parklets, “a concept first used in San Francisco to describe the conversion of a parking space for public use”, will be located at Ashland Hill, Finn McCool’s and Holy Guacamole, who’s owner, Joe Pipersky, first shared the idea with the Main Street Business Improvement Association, after noticing the unique structures on a street in San Francisco.

Brandon Pipersky, who’s dad owns Holy Guacamole, was curious about the public spaces he and his dad saw in the Bay area and decided to do some research. “After learning about their tendency to increase foot traffic and boost local business”, Brandon and Joe presented the idea to the MSBIA, who then submitted the request to City Council.

Not yet authorized in Santa Monica, City Council approved a one-year pilot project and budget, intended to evaluate the Parklets and determine future permit and application fees as well as operating costs. In the City’s staff report, it sourced studies in San Francisco and Chicago, that found Parklet programs attracted new visitors, encouraged a steadier stream of foot traffic throughout the day and week and helped local businesses.

Main Street is a unique and charming collection of restaurants, boutiques, cafes, and services, but with spiking rents, high turnover and competition from neighboring, Third Street Promenade and Venice, the association hopes the Parklets will increase pedestrian traffic and promote the streets’ reputation as a place to relax in the sun or under the stars.

The Main Street Business Improvement Association represents the businesses on Main Street in Santa Monica for the purpose of promoting and marketing the Main Street (BID) as a vital, safe, unique place for shopping, dining, and cultural experiences in Santa Monica. Visit http://www.mainstreetsm.com/about for more information.

Submitted by Jenny Rice, VBSocial

Santa Monica Playhouse

A rotating cast of Master Magicians and Variety Acts at “Magic Monday”

Experience the thrill of magic and spellbinding illusions with a rotating cast of Master Magicians and Variety Acts every Monday at the Santa Monica Playhouse through August 28. Created by the same team that brought you the theatrical smash hit Smoke and Mirrors, the weekly variety show MAGIC MONDAY began last summer at the Santa Monica playhouse and is back due to overwhelming audience response.

All ages are invited to witness the greatest in prestidigitation and the latest mind-blowing illusions in an intimate setting with a line-up of renowned magicians from the Magic Castle, America’s Got Talent, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us and Wizard Wars. Groundbreaking variety acts such as juggling, marionettes, ventriloquism, exotic balloon art, etc. will be featured as well. The stage show starts at 8 p.m., with a courtyard pre-show featuring close-up magic at 7:30 p.m.

The Santa Monica Playhouse has the look and feel of a Victorian Living Room and is located just blocks from the beach, right around the corner from the bustling 3rd Street Promenade, and an easy walk form the 4th Street metro stop.

Albie Selznick, (Smoke and Mirrors), hosts MAGIC MONDAY each week, performances this summer will include:

Max Maven – Internationally renowned Mentalist

Pop Hadyn – Received more Magic Castle awards than anyone in the academy’s history

Andrew Goldenhersh – Two-time Magic Castle ‘Parlour Magician of the Year award winner

Dana Daniels – From Broadway’s The Illusionists 1900.

Scott Land – Puppeteer of Team America fame

Handsome Jack – Fooled Penn and Teller on Fool Us

Chris Hart – Award-winning Magician who played The Thing in The Addams Family films

David Deeble – Exotic juggling/magic as seen on James Corden’s Late Late show

Hillel – From Buenos Aires, combines clowning, magic, balloons and pantomime

And… Ben Seindman, Jack Kalvan, Simon Coronel, Matt Marcy, Jon Armstrong, Bruce Gold, Naathan Phan, Tom Ogden, The Bornsteins, Chris Juggerio, etc etc…

MAGIC MONDAY is the brainchild of Albie Selznick. Selznick was creator and performer of Smoke and Mirrors, which ran in LA and NY for five years (LA Times Critic’s Choice). He is a lifetime member of the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and is an award-winning performer and accomplished actor who can be seen this June in the Amazon series The Last Tycoon. Selznick began his career as a co-creator of The Mums, a popular boundary-breaking circus-theatre trio of the 80’s/90’s who Andy Warhol praised with the quote, “The mums do for the art of Juggling and Magic what Elvis did for Rock and roll.”

MAGIC MONDAY runs every Monday from through August 28. Tickets are $40 (various discounts and season passes available on website). Pre-show at 7:30 p.m., Stage show at 8 p.m. The Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica. For reservations and information go to www.MagicMondayLA.com.