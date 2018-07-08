Santa Monica Public Library is pleased to present a special screening of COMIX: Beyond the Comic Book Pages on Saturday, July 14, at 2 p.m. in the Santa Monica Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica.

COMIX is an award-winning, family-friendly documentary for comic book lovers of all ages, featuring some of the greatest talent in the industry. The film includes exclusive one-on-one interviews with comic book icons like Stan Lee (Spiderman, X-Men, Fantastic Four), Frank Miller (Sin City, 300), and other comic book creators, publishers and fans discussing their passion for comics. COMIX received the Award of Excellence for Best Feature Documentary at IndieFEST Film Awards (2015) and the Award for Best Feature Documentary at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival. A Q&A with film creator Michael Valentine and composer Michael Crane follows the screening. Learn more at comixthemovie.com. Film runtime: 85 min.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Barbara Chang Fleeman, Public Services Librarian