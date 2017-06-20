Citywide

Underage Decoy Operation

On June 9, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department’s Vice Unit conducted a minor decoy operation targeting alcohol retail establishments within the Main Street corridor and downtown area. The Minor Decoy Program uses supervised individuals under the age of 20, who attempt to purchase alcohol at licensed premises. Any sale of alcohol to a minor decoy may result in criminal and administrative sanctions for the employee and the licensee.

The team visited 8 alcohol retail establishments within the city of Santa Monica. All establishments did a commendable job and used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location.

The following locations engaged in responsible sales of alcohol by asking for the decoy’s age, identification and refusing to sell alcohol upon determining the minor was under 21:

Fish Enterprise Co. 174 Kinney

Main St Market 2916 Main Street

Rick’s Tavern 2907 Main Street

Surf Liquor 2522 Main Street

M Street Kitchen 2000 Main Street

AMF Bayshore Lanes 234 Pico Blvd.

Cheesecake Factory 395 Santa Monica Place

Frank’s Liquor 115 Broadway Ave

The Minor Decoy Program has proven to be an effective tool in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensees, reducing substance abuse and enhancing community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol.

This project is part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy/Shoulder Tap Grant Project funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Submitted by Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez,

Citywide

How to Live Safely with Urban Coyotes

Unfortunately for residents, coyotes are very active this time of year. During spring and into early summer, coyote cubs will emerge from their dens along with other members within their pack in search of food. The loss of pets can become more prevalent as mother coyotes attempt to teach their young how to hunt.

In response to these complaints, Santa Monica’s Animal Control unit has increased its effort to “haze” coyotes within the city. The term “haze” consists of using air horns, water guns, tennis ball sticks, or simply walking towards coyotes in an attempt to instill fear of humans. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce the prevalence of coyotes in the community.

Animal control officers who have encountered coyotes laying in open areas or lawns report that the animals immediately flee once they step out of the vehicle, implying that they are fearful of humans.

It’s a misconception that coyotes are only rural creatures. There are populations of coyotes living in urban neighborhoods throughout LA County. Coyotes will typically create homes under people’s decks, under homes, unoccupied backyards, golf courses and parks.

Here are a few best practices to prevent coyote invasion:

Keep all domestic cats and small pets indoors at all times, day and night.

Remove or cut down all overgrown shrubberies on property. This prevents coyotes from establishing a den on the property.

If confronted by a coyote, make loud noises (whistle, air horn, yelling at coyote, spraying water).

Do not leave any type of pet food out on property.

Cover or close all trash containers with a lid.

Do not under any circumstance approach or feed wild animals.

If you notice a consistent coyote issue or fear they are not afraid of humans, you can contact the Santa Monica Animal Shelter during normal business hours (310) 458-8595, Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or Santa Monica Police’s non-emergency line (310) 458-8491. Animal Control Officers will respond to the area and attempt to haze the animals.

Submitted by Alejandro Mendoza, Public Services Administrator

Citywide

Santa Monica Joins Countywide Celebration of ‘Make Music Los Angeles’

Santa Monica will celebrate the summer solstice and music-making on Wednesday, June 21 with a variety of free performances citywide. This is the sixth year the city has participated in Make Music Los Angeles (MMLA), a countywide celebration of music. The event is based on France’s Fête de la Musique, a national musical holiday inaugurated in 1982 and celebrated on the same day in more than 800 cities in 110 countries.

To encourage and support local performances, the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division offered grants to the City’s Neighborhood Associations. Five are partnering with MMLA Board Member and Santa Monica Arts Commissioner Phil Brock to put together a musical smorgasbord in city parks and a host of other venues. Here’s the lineup:

The Pico Neighborhood Association presents BLACK WAAT3R, Smolsky and Suns of Ra at Virginia Avenue Park from 5-8 p.m.

The North of Montana Neighborhood Coalition will host music in Reed Park between 5-8 p.m. featuring Per Se, Michelle Vreeland and Daniel Jimenez Afanador and Friends.

Ocean Park Association presents four bands of varying genres in Hotchkiss Park between 4-8 p.m. Groups include Kristen Center, Dogtown Originals, Bodybite and The Cheeseburgens.

Santa Monica Mid-City Neighbors will have bands from 4-8 p.m. at Colorado Center Park, including The Cheesebergens, TEE-M, Shiny Jackets and Wartime Recitals.

The Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition presents musical acts, Tops Tots, Stephen Longfellow Fiske, Rattlesnake Bluegrass and Wilde Hartmans in Palisades Park from 5-8 p.m.

Other musical events are also being offered in Santa Monica as part of MMLA. The Santa Monica Conservancy will feature music at the Shotgun House from 5-7 p.m., including performances by Cameron Clarke, Jerry Rosenbloom and Diane Michelle.

The North of Montana Association (NOMA) has scheduled a children’s music hour, singer-songwriter Stephen Longfellow Fiske, The Rattlesnakes and The Wilde-Hartmans from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Palisades Park at 400 Ocean Avenue (between San Vicente Blvd and Georgina Street).

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Monica will have music in Douglas Park from 5-8 p.m. including performances by Diane Michelle, Suns of Cali and others.

The Novel Café presents bands from 6 – 8:30 p.m. and includes the Half Measure Blues Band, TEE-M and Shiny Jackets.

Visit makemusicla.org or email info@makemusicla.org for more information.