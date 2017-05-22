Citywide

Orchestra Santa Monica concludes its fifth season with a premiere

Orchestra Santa Monica concludes its fifth season with the premiere of Damian Montano’s Three Night Pieces for bassoon and string orchestra on Sunday, May 21. Montano will be the bassoon soloist as well. Also on the program are Haydn’s Symphony No. 22 (“The Philosopher”) and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. Music Director Allen Robert Gross will conduct.

Maestro Gross is excited about the premiere. “I’ve conducted two pieces by Damian over the past few years. He’s a very accomplished and talented composer, with a great ear for colors. And of course, he is a wonderful bassoon player as well.” Montano holds the position of Second Bassoon in the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and is a sought-after player in the film and television recording studios. He has composed numerous concertos for wind instruments, including a Double Concerto for Piccolo and Contrabassoon that was performed to great acclaim in Santa Monica a number of years ago. Montano originally wrote Three Night Pieces for full orchestra, but has created a string orchestra version for Orchestra Santa Monica.

Haydn’s “Philosopher” Symphony is scored for an unusual wind combination of two English horns instead of the usual oboes, plus (French) horns and strings. The dark color of these reed instruments, as well as the slow, reflective opening movement (also unusual in a symphony) has given the symphony its nickname.

Schubert wrote his Fifth Symphony at the age of nineteen, in 1816. “It is one of his most endearingly tuneful works,” says Gross. “Its charming, light-hearted finale is a lovely way to end our season.”

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theater on the campus of New Roads School at The Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica.

For tickets and pricing information, visit OSM’s website at www.orchestrasantamonica.org.

Submitted by Julia Tranner

Fundraising Salon at a Landmark of the Future

Join organizers for the annual Salon fundraiser at LivingHomes’ first prefabricated modular home in Santa Monica. Guests will enjoy a talk by owner Steve Glenn, founder and Managing Director of LivingHomes, as well as wine and delicious hors d’oeuvres, and a rare opportunity to tour the spectacular house.

Glenn’s contemporary 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home, designed by renowned architect Ray Kappe, FAIA, was the first in the nation to achieve LEED Platinum. It was installed on-site in only 8 hours in 2006, and has been featured in Dwell magazine.

LivingHomes is a designer and developer of modern, prefabricated single- and multi-family homes that combine world-class architecture with an unparalleled commitment to healthy and sustainable construction. The firm utilizes built-in furniture, environmentally conscious materials, and rooftop solar systems. Since the building of this first LivingHome, the firm has built more LEED Platinum homes than any other design firm in the U.S. This year, LivingHomes was a grand prize winner in the annual Sustainable Quality Awards given by the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce and Sustainable Works.

Proceeds from the Salon benefit the Santa Monica Conservancy’s educational programs. Tickets are $150 for members; $175 for non-members; and complimentary for those who join or upgrade to the Leadership Circle. Purchase online by June 5.

Conservancy members receive quarterly newsletters and discounts on tours and events as well as complimentary admission to the annual Holiday Party. Members help fund their educational and advocacy programs.

Join online as an Individual or Household Member, Business/Corporate Member or Leadership Circle Member.