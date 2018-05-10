As one of the most progressive cities in the world, the City of Santa Monica, along with Climate Action Santa Monica and Beautify Earth, will host ClimateFest on Saturday, May 19 to celebrate and inspire local climate action, through activities and workshops, to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for climate change.

The day-long event will blend family-friendly activities with notable speakers and workshops addressing vital topics, starting with a morning keynote by Felicia Marcus, Chair of the State Water Resources Board. The event takes place at St. Monica’s Catholic Community beginning at 9 a.m. and is for the Santa Monica community, and anyone in the region eager to get involved.

This is the second such community gathering, following the Community Climate Action Summit (October 2016). The ClimateFest partners hope to share progress and gain community insight and ideas as the City progresses its Climate Action & Adaptation Plan. The City is seeking to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner, as well as adapt to climate change impacts.

“Santa Monica has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for over two decades and we have more aggressive goals than ever to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “The Santa Monica community has been on the front lines of this movement and we want everyone to come out as we create the next blueprint for success.”

The event, co-produced with community partners Climate Action Santa Monica and SustainableWorks, will feature expert speakers, group workshops, a family bike hub, clean vehicle ride-and-drive, a green living expo, photobooth, live music and a social hour. The event will also include a Pecha Kucha slam, which offers attendees the opportunity to share their ideas and actions through a presentation format limited to 20 slides or images at 20 seconds each.

“Climate action is about people and it is a crowd-sourced movement,” says Dean Kubani, Chief Sustainability Officer and Assistant Director of Public Works, “We really want the community to see that carbon neutrality is possible and getting there will can be fun and exciting.”

A bike ride with the Mayor at 9 a.m. will start the day, with the opening ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. Throughout the day, attendees will learn about the future of energy, water and mobility, and practical resources to go solar, compost and explore plant-based diets. Attendees must register to receive free lunch and participate in the social hour, hosted by Climate Action Santa Monica.

Speaker sessions include:

Save Food & Money. Shop Your Fridge: A 4-person family loses $1,500 a year on wasted food. Learn how to save money by shopping your fridge.

Future of Energy: Local experts discuss the changing landscape and technologies associated with local community choice energy, electrification, energy storage and microgrids.

Future of Water: Managing water sustainably is more important than ever as California is expected to see more wide swings between drought and downpour. State and local water officials will discuss projects and programs to increase local water self-sufficiency.

Water Efficiency: Drip Irrigation 101: Introduction to drip irrigation to learn how to make your landscape irrigation system more efficient.

Solar for Apartments and Condos: This workshop will provide you with the need-to-know information to engage your residents & neighbors and launch your solar project.

California Climate Policy Update from Sacramento: California is burnishing its role as the global leader in the fight against climate change. Hear from your local representatives – Sen. Ben Allen (invited); Assemblymember Richard Bloom – on the State’s successes and path to a low-carbon future.

For more information and to register, visit climatefestsm.eventbrite.com.

Submitted by Julie Du Brow