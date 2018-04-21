The City of Malibu is holding a Public Safety Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at City Hall to offer residents information about the range of emergency alert systems that are available to residents, how they work, how to sign up, and the best ways to incorporate alerts into emergency preparedness.

“Wildfires are the greatest threat to life and property in Malibu,” said Mayor Rick Mullen, who works full-time as a Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain assigned to Fire Station 72 in Decker Canyon. “It is very important for fire preparedness to have emergency alert systems that are as reliable as possible, and the community needs to know how to use them as effectively as possible.”

The meeting will feature presentations by the L.A. County Fire Department, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Malibu’s Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas. Sheriff and Fire representatives will provide information about the process of immediate response operations when a fire breaks out, how evacuations are initiated and when and how the alert systems are used.

The event is part of a series of regularly scheduled town hall meetings to discuss public safety related issues that impact Malibu. Topics include earthquakes, terrorist or active shooter incidents, storms and flooding.

Last year, California experienced catastrophic wildfires that claimed dozens of lives and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. Malibu was extremely fortunate that there were no major wildfires last fall and winter when extremely high winds, warm temperatures and low humidity created some of the most dangerous fire conditions seen in years.

The fires in northern California and in Ventura County revealed weaknesses in the emergency alert systems that government agencies use to warn residents and conduct evacuations during fires and other disasters. The City of Malibu is working to ensure that its emergency alert systems are as effective as possible. Since the beginning of this year, the City has conducted three tests of its Disaster Mass Notification System to find potential weakness and areas of improvement, and to refine its ability to use the system as part of its overall emergency preparedness.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Multi-Purpose Room. All are welcome to attend, no RSVPs are required. For more information, contact Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas at (310) 456-2489 ext. 313 or email SDuenas@malibucity.org.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer