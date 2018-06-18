The City of Malibu will hold an Earthquake Preparedness Workshop on Wednesday, June 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at City Hall. Participants age 55 and older who bring an ID will receive a free comprehensive emergency kit in a wheeled travel backpack. The kits contain emergency food and water, a first aid kit, a hand-crank powered radio with built-in flashlight and cell phone charger and the Red Guide to Recovery – a Resource Handbook for Disaster Survivors.

“Since the entire City of Malibu sits on top of an earthquake fault and we are geographically cut off from the surrounding area, it’s critical that everyone in Malibu be prepared for a major earthquake,” Mayor Rick Mullen said.

The workshop on June 27 will provide information about the earthquake threat in Malibu, what to expect from the City and first responders, and how best to prepare. The emergency kits were made possible by a grant from the Los Angeles Urban County-Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was designed to increase earthquake preparedness among people age 55 and older.

The workshop and emergency kits are part of the 2018 Earthquake Resiliency Initiative as well as Malibu’s ongoing efforts to increase their public safety and disaster preparedness in the community.

To register for the workshop, call Recreation Coordinator Lisa Crespo at 310-456-2489 ext. 279 or email lcrespo@malibucity.org. For more information, call Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas at 310-456-2489 ext. 313 or email sduenas@malibucity.org or visit www.MalibuCity.org/earthquake.