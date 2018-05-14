The City of Malibu Cultural Arts Commission and the Malibu Library presents the first annual “Poetry Summit: Call to the Wall,” a journey of poetry and art on Saturday, May 19, 4 p.m. at the Malibu Civic Theater located in Malibu City Hall.

“Malibu is such a magical place, it is no wonder that its wild mountains and windswept shores inspire poetry,” said Mayor Rick Mullen. “I am very proud of the Poet Laureate program and the place of honor it gives our city among great cultural cities.”

Poetry, visual art and children’s artwork will form the backdrop as Poets Laureate from Malibu, West Hollywood, Santa Barbara and Ventura County share their work. Malibu’s own Poet Laureate, Ricardo Means Ybarra, will be joined by Poets Laureate Kim Dower of West Hollywood, Enid Osborn of Santa Barbara, and Phil Taggart of Ventura County. The participating emerging poets include Nina Clements, Grace Teranishi, Jocelyn Zabaldo, and Coco Williams.

There will also be a display of visual art by Malibu local artist Ivo Spirov, who teaches art at Malibu schools, and Mrs. Levy’s fourth and fifth grade students at Malibu’s Juan Cabrillo Elementary School.

Enjoy poetry readings and performances, see a variety of emerging and student art, and meet the artists and poets at the free reception immediately following the performances. The event is free and RSVPs are not required.

The event is sponsored by the County of Los Angeles Public Library and hosted by the City of Malibu Cultural Arts Commission and the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Poetry.

The 2018 Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program of the County of Los Angeles Public Library, Malibu Branch, and the City of Malibu, featuring experts, authors and notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer