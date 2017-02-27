The City Council will begin their biweekly meeting Tuesday by proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. Here are some other topics slated for discussion at the meeting:

The City Council will weigh whether the City should co-produce the annual Summer SOULstice event on Main Street. The City would be responsible for oversight and coordination of the City’s permitting process, social media promotion, fee waivers and reductions and $8,500 in direct financial assistance. The event organizer, the Main Street Business Improvement Association (MSBIA), is also asking for permission to close Main Street for the event this year.

A pedestrian and bicycle improvement plan for Edison Language Academy (ELA) will be under review at the meeting. A state grant will fund the improvements around the elementary school. ELA is a language magnet school that has a duel immersion program for English and Spanish speakers. The road improvements include extending curbs, adding a traffic circle and a median to nearby streets (Delaware Avenue, Kansas Avenue, Stewart Street and Pico Boulevard).

City staff has a request to hire Alliant Insurance Services, Inc with a five year, $425,000 contract to broker property insurance coverage. Alliant has serviced as the City’s broker for the past 25 years. Alliant will look for high quality insurance coverage for the City as well as provide access to property insurance markets only available to professional brokers, like earthquake coverage for City facilities and wave-wash coverage for the Pier, according to a staff report.

The City Council is expected to pass a resolution that would give investigators, attorneys, paralegals and support staff in the criminal and consumer and fair housing divisions of the city attorney’s office access to local, state and federal criminal history databases. Each employee would have to pass a background check and complete a training course before they are given access to the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

The Council will receive an annual financial report from the City’s independent auditor. The report shows stability and steady growth, according to a finance department report. The total net position of the City for all activities is estimated at $1.5 billion. Over the past year, the General Fund balance increased by $8.6 million to $387.1 million. The City’s various pension plans are 75% funded with a combined unfunded liability of about $387 million, according to the report.

