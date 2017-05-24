On May 8, at about 6:53 a.m.

An officer responded to the Santa Monica Pier regarding a subject defecating in public. An officer located the subject sitting on bench along the pier deck. The subject was smoking a cigarette and holding a half-empty bottle of whiskey. The officer was unable to positively identify the subject to issue him a citation. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Finesse Skytrice Scott, 27, from Los was issued a citation for Possession of open alcohol container in public and smoking on the Pier.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.