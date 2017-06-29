On June 22, at about 5:55 p.m.

An officer was near the Civic Center Parking Lot and heard a loud bang consistent with a traffic collision. The officer looked towards the 1700 block of Main Street and saw a vehicle in the center median. The vehicle reversed and the officers saw a stop sign lying on the floor. The vehicle continued southbound without making an attempt to stop. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver did not have a driver’s license and was taken into custody. Erko Brandt, 26, from Long Beach was issued a citation for hit & run and driving without a license.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.