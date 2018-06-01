For Karen Seva, the idea for her event Children Sing for the Future came to her in a series of dreams.

The multi-hyphenate matriarch (author, singer, healer, teacher, life coach, musician, and activist) behind the Children Sing for the Future event (a local event created in honor of International Children’s Day) was having conversations with an organization about what to do to assuage people’s stresses about the political climate when a dream helped steward her to the kind of event she should create.

“I saw children united and in song,” Seva said in a phone call to the Daily Press of her dream. “It was something different shown to me to make an impact; it wasn’t protest, its gathering children together to raise their voices, to make us remember who we are.”

Now in its second year, Children Sing for the Future continues to connect all people within the community with live music, singing, movement, yoga, and meditation.

Seva says the event is designed to create a day meant to support future generations and fight to never forget our inner child in the face of a daunting world.

“When children gather and sing, it does something to people’s hearts,” Seva said. “With the state of our current problems, people are so much in their minds and struggling to stay ahead, keep up… we lose the connection with our hearts, and children are all heart.”

The event will start at Namm Yoga from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and continue with an hour of refreshments, a parade through the Promenade, and culminate in a “Play and Performance” to celebrate International Children’s Day.

The event, partnered with yoga and wellness organizations such as NAMM Yoga LA and Bhakti Yoga Shala, will also be partnered with parenting and youth empowerment programs such as Inspired Parenting Magazine and Peace Guardians to assist youth and parents that may be in need.

“The idea is also to connect people to certain organizations so that they can find a support structure,” Seva said. “Like the old adage goes, it takes a village. In our western culture, we’ve been so segregated and isolated; people are starving for human connection.”

Children Sing for the Future takes place Friday, June 1, from 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event will begin at NAMM Yoga LA, 1235 4th St, and end at Bhakti Yoga Shala, 207 Arizona Ave.

