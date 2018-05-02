Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Adam Smith as the local franchise owner of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Monica, which is slated to open for business on Thursday, May 17. Smith will oversee day-to-day activities of the business, employing approximately 70 full- and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local schools, organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests. Chick-fil-A Lincoln & Pacific, located at 2207 Lincoln Blvd., is the only Chick-fil-A restaurant in Santa Monica and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Smith, a Maryland native, recently relocated to Santa Monica from Washington, D.C., where he was an operations consultant for two Virginia Chick-fil-A restaurants. He is a long-time Chick-fil-A team member, beginning his career with Chick-fil-A at 18 years old, hand-breading chicken in the kitchen. Smith earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Liberty University while remaining a fulltime team member at Chick-fil-A and has spent the last 14 years working toward owning his own restaurant. An avid sports fan and athlete, Smith is looking forward to becoming acquainted with his new community and neighbors through local sports leagues.

“I felt a connection to Santa Monica the first time I visited, and I could not feel more optimistic about starting a business in this community,” Smith says. “I look forward to welcoming our guests to experience the great food, service and hospitality that Chick-fil-A is known for. I’m honored to be in Santa Monica.”

Chick-fil-A Lincoln & Pacific will employ approximately 70 full- and part-time team members. To help its team members pay for college, the restaurant will offer the opportunity for college scholarships through Chick-fil-A’s national scholarship initiative, Remarkable Futures. Remarkable Futures will provide $14.5 million in team member scholarships in 2018 alone. Students have the opportunity to receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500 or $25,000 to be applied at any accredited institution of their choice, including online and on-campus formats, and can be combined with tuition discounts and other benefits at 100 partner colleges and universities nationwide. As with all Chick-fil-A restaurants, team members are also guaranteed Sundays off.

Those interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Lincoln & Pacific team can apply by visiting www.cfasantamonica.com.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy.

Chick-fil-A reported over $9 billion in revenue in 2017, which marks 50 consecutive years of sales growth.

More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

Submitted by Kelly Lassing