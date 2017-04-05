On March 22 at about 6:13 a.m.

While patrolling the 400 block of Colorado Blvd officers saw a subject pushing a shopping cart in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. Officers advised the subject he could receive a citation for a municipal code violation. The subject became upset and demanded a citation. Officers detained the subject and were going to issue him a citation when the subject became unruly, refused to sign the citation and challenged the officers to fight. The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to SMPD Jail for booking,

Kendall Darone Hoyte, 44, homeless, was arrested and issued a citation for possession of a shopping cart and a probation violation.