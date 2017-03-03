On Sunday, March 5, join the Santa Monica Conservancy and the Association for Women in Architecture + Design (AWA+D) in a special commemoration of architect Julia Morgan, California’s first woman architect. Noted for her collaboration with William Randolph Hearst to create Hearst Castle in San Simeon, Morgan left a legacy of more than 700 projects in her nearly five decades of practice. Posthumously awarded the American Institute of Architect’s highest honor, a Gold Medal, her brilliant and pioneering work has only recently won public recognition.

There are two notable free activities for the public to participate in this Sunday to commemorate the life and work of Julia Morgan:

Tour the Morgan-designed Guest House and pool from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with docents from the Santa Monica Conservancy who will provide insights into Morgan’s life and pioneering work.

Participate in the AWA+D panel “Women Designers Then and Now” from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Morgan’s challenges as a pioneering female architect have been well documented during and after her career. As we mark 60 years since her passing in 1957, come learn about what challenges still remain for women today, and what has changed. Panelists include:

Pooja Bhagat, City Architect, City of Santa Monica;

Claudia Carol, Senior Associate, Planning & Urban Design Practice Area Leader, Gensler;

Gere Kavanaugh, Gere Kavanaugh Designs;

Stephanie Reich, Design and Historic Preservation Planner, City of Santa Monica; and

Bill Stern, Executive Director of the Museum of California Design, will moderate.

Doors will open at noon, with first come-first served seating starting with RSVPs.

The event is free and reservations are requested. Seating for the presentation is limited. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.juliamorganlegacy2017.eventbrite.com or call (310) 458-4904. The Annenberg Community Beach House is at 415 Pacific Coast Hwy. Parking is $3 per hour, $8 per day.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant. For disability related accommodations, please call Guest Services at 310-458-4904. The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is operated by the City of Santa Monica. The Beach House is made possible by a generous gift from the Annenberg Foundation, at the direction of Wallis Annenberg, and in partnership with the City of Santa Monica and California State Parks. Additional funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer