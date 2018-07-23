Carlo’s Bake Shop in Santa Monica, is helping to chill the summer with purple “iced” cupcakes for its customers on Saturday, August 28, in support of The Anita Kaufmann Foundation (AKF) and epilepsy awareness. Buddy Valastro (The Cake Boss) and his family have been generous AKF supporters for many years. The Bake Shop will be offering free mini purple cupcakes and seizure first aid information to their customers that day starting at 10 a.m. And, the 250th and the 500th person to grab a cupcake will also take home a specially designed cake from the Shop.

The Anita Kaufmann Foundation (AKF) is a 501©3 public charity. Their mission is to educate the public not to fear people with epilepsy, seizures, or brain trauma. All their programs are designed to eliminate stigma and increase awareness of these conditions and their impact on families and entire communities. As the only foundation in the world that focuses solely on educating the public about epilepsy and seizures, and as the global sponsor for Purple Day®- World Epilepsy Day™, they offer epilepsy education as well as individual and US Veteran support initiatives.

In 2008, a nine-year-old Cassidy Megan of Nova Scotia, Canada, created the idea of Purple Day.

Motivated by her own struggles with epilepsy, Cassidy’s goal was to get people talking about the disorder to dispel myths and inform those with seizures that they were not alone. She named the day Purple Day

After the internationally recognized color for epilepsy, lavender.

Today, Purple Day® has become the largest grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide. Each year on March 26, people from around the globe are asked to wear purple and spread the word about epilepsy. The Anita Kaufmann Foundation has teamed up with epilepsy organizations from around the world to help make Purple Day® one of the largest global epilepsy awareness initiatives ever, now celebrated in over 90 countries and in every state in the US. And, answering the requests of persons with epilepsy to ensure epilepsy awareness every day, AKF has launched the “Purple Day® Every Day” Initiative.

Carlo’s Bake Shop and The Anita Kaufmann Foundation look forward to meeting you at 1354 Third Street Promenade and sharing a sweet treat along with important instructions about how to help someone having a seizure. With more than 400,000 California residents living with epilepsy, we feel this is information you need, and we are happy to help!

Submitted by Evelina Ramirez