UCLA Hospital

Canine Cupids to Deliver Valentine’s to Patients at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica.

Coco, Ella, Shapzel, Logan, and Frank were dressed for the occasion. The dogs delivered Valentines to children and adults in the Pediatric and Geriatric units at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica so they can celebrate Valentine’s Day despite being hospitalized. The dogs and their handlers are part of UCLA Health’s People Animal Connection, a pet therapy program designed to lift the spirits of hospitalized patients.

UCLA Health hosts this annual event in collaboration with its Chase Child Life and People Animal Connection programs, along with support from Dollies Making A Difference, an organization that provides support to pediatric patients at UCLA’s hospitals in Santa Monica and Westwood.

— edited by Marina Andalon, Daily Press Staff Writer