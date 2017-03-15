On February 26, at about 12 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 500 block of 15th Street regarding a subject living out of two vehicles where the subject was seen urinating in public by the reporting party. Officers arrived and determined the suspect had placed a Canadian license plate on his vehicle to avoid paying registration fees. The suspect was also in possession of a fraudulent California identification and social security card. The subject was placed under arrest without incident and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Ricardo Alonso Otrigoza, 32, from Calgary, Canada was arrested for vehicle violations. Bail was set at $500.