Butternut Squash soup with fried Brussel sprouts

By Smith Farms

When you’re a local farmer, you tend to eat what you grow and that means you’re going to have a highly seasonal diet.

Eating what’s in season is just the way it’s done with Smith Family Farms and they said the benefits of synching your stomach to the seasons are many.

“Seasonality is incredibly important not only to holiday traditions but also all year round. Being an organic farmer family, it’s our biggest goal to eat what’s in season,” said Courtney Smith. “Not only are the products at Smith Farms picked fresh and sold everyday, the quality and freshness are impeccable.

Every meal has such dynamic flavor you don’t need to add all these extra spices and herbs to make the food taste better. It’s not only a good idea to eat seasonally because of freshness, quality and taste, but the nutrition that comes with it makes it a win win win win!”

Smith recommends taking a selection of organic vegetables and creating her family’s soul-warming soup.

“This soup is the perfect holiday meal, however it’s also just the perfect fall starter. With the seasonal vegetables that last all winter long, it’s perfect for cold winter nights that will warm you up,” she said.

“This recipe allows for the seasonal vegetables to be shown through its simplicity.

No need to fancy up any dish with several spices and herbs hiding the best parts of the dish when you have fresh, local, organic vegetables. You can really taste the freshness and quality of each ingredient in this dish.

Picked directly at Smith Farms in Orange County, anyone can pick up these ingredients from the Santa Monica’s Farmers Market and make this easy, yet delicious dish.”

The Smith farm is a family affair employing Patriarch McKay Smith, his wife Laurie and kids Marnie, Courtney and Cade. The current farmers follow the tradition established by McKay’s parents who were also local farmers.

McKay was an early adopter of organic practices and has devoted years to perfecting organic practices in his fields. The result is the bounty of fruits and vegetables they bring to the Santa Monica markets each week.

Courtney’s soup showcases several types of vegetables.

“This dish is special to the Smith Family for three reasons,” she said.

“One, we like to cook delicious, simple food that tastes like we have been slaving away in the kitchen all day.

When, in reality, this dish is so easy anyone can make it! Two, utilizing several of our certified organic homegrown vegetables is a perfect way to keep your family healthy and happy. And lastly, good food is what brings a family together and this dish really knows how to do that.”

Smith Farms sells at the Sunday Farmers Market. Visit www.smithfarmsoc.com or https://www.facebook.com/Smith-Farms-Organic-Fountain-Valley-Location-971551936313902/ for more information.

Ingredients:

4 cups or 1 large Smith Farms Butternut Squash, peeled, deseeded, cut in ½ inch dice

1 cup Smith Farms Carrots, peeled cut in ½ inch dice

1 cup Smith Farms Maui Sweet Onions, ½ inch dice

½ cup Smith Farms Celery, ½ inch dice

3 cloves Smith Farms Green Garlic with tops, peeled and minced, tops cut in 1inch pieces

½ cup Smith Farms Yellow Summer Squash, ½ inch dice

½ lb Smith Farms Baby Brussel Sprouts, cored and separate leaves

1 cup Yukon Gold Potatoes, ½ inch dice

1 tbsp fresh Thyme Leaves

8 fresh Sage Leaves

1 ½ tsp Sea Salt, plus more as needed

¾ tsp Freshly Cracked Ground Pepper, plus more as needed

6 cups Chicken or Vegetable Stock

½ cup heavy cream (optional)

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus more as needed

Recipe:

1. In a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil. Stir in butternut squash, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, and summer squash. Once the vegetables have cooked for 8-10 minutes, or until they become translucent, add garlic. Cook for 3-5 more minutes.

2. Add thyme, sage leaves, salt and pepper to pot. Let the spices cook until they are fragrant.

3. Add stock to the pot and bring to boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes.

4. In the meantime, add rest of olive oil to a medium saucepan on medium-high heat. Once it is hot, add brussel sprout leaves in batches. Make sure not to over crowd. Once the leaves are golden brown, take them out and put them on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain. Repeat in batches for the rest of the brussel sprouts.

5. In the same saucepan as you fried the sprouts, put the garlic tops in and repeat the frying process. Once they are crispy, take out and put on paper towel to drain off excess oil.

6. In the large pot, the vegetables should be tender enough to blend in a blender, food processor, or immersion blender. Remove from heat and blend soup in batches. Blend until smooth or as needed.

7. Once the soup is blended, bring back to a simmer. Add salt or pepper as needed. For an added decadence, stir in heavy cream.

8. To serve, put in bowl and top with fried brussel sprouts, garlic tops, and a drizzle of olive oil.