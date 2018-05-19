Blue and gold met Sugar & Stilettos’ traditional black and hot pink décor on May 12th as the Charitable Foundation honored Founder/President Nanci Christopher’s late father, Murray Neidorf, with a Bruin-themed BBQ & bake sale to benefit Westside Food Bank. Christopher spoke to the legacy of her father, Murray Neidorf, a philanthropist with whom she planned each preceding Sugar & Stilettos event.

Christopher surprised Genevieve Riutort, Westside Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer, with a $75,000 check for the food assistance organization. “Sugar & Stilettos Foundation’s donations over the years – nearing $400,000 – have allowed us to provide over 1.5 million meals for people in our community who struggle to make ends meet,” says Riutort. “That is an enormous impact. It is such an honor to partner with Nanci, whose commitment to making positive change, and including others in this work, is truly inspiring.”

Now in its 8th year, the Sugar & Stilettos event’s trademark bake sale was in full effect, in partnership with the LA Times Food Bowl. Guests picked from among rows of sprinkled cake pops, decadent cupcakes, baguettes, and cakes donated by prominent local bakeries. UCLA’s ursine mascots Joe and Josie Bruin entertained guests with the help of the university’s Spirit Squad, Alumni Band, and NCAA Championship gymnasts. UCLA Football and Basketball season tickets were among the many lifestyle, art, culinary, and luxury items included in the event’s silent auction.

Actor and environmental activist Ed Begley Jr. was ushered in as this year’s Mr. Sugar & Stilettos with the help of a proclamation from Councilmember Paul Koretz. In keeping with tradition, Begley Jr. wore stiletto heels, a tiara and a sash as he joined the ranks of the past Mr. Sugar & Stilettos awardees in attendance Richard Lewis, Steve Weber, Greg Germann, and Peter Mackenzie. He remarked that after walking in heels, he would never fault his wife for complaining about aching feet again.

To find out more about Sugar & Stilettos and Westside Food Bank, visit www.sugarandstilettos.com and www.wsfb.org.