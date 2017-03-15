The Beach

Bring history to life by becoming a docent at the Annenberg Community Beach House

The Santa Monica Conservancy is offering a training class for volunteers interested in becoming docents at the City of Santa Monica’s Annenberg Community Beach House. This iconic destination was originally the home of Marion Davies, an actress, philanthropist, hostess, and mistress of media tycoon William Randolph Hearst. Docents bring the history of the Marion Davies Guest House to life for visitors, sharing its fascinating roots and the role of Hollywood in Santa Monica. Docents also share the evolution of the Beach House property from a private residence to a thriving community gathering place.

The training consists of three lecture classes on April 22, April 29, and May 6 from 3 – 5 p.m., held at the Santa Monica Main Library. Attendance at all classes is required. A manual is provided, as well as on-site training. Docents are asked to work twice a month, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Prospective docents are encouraged to visit the Beach House and take a docent-led tour. The schedule is available at annenbergbeachhouse.com.

The Santa Monica Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, has offered docent tours since 2009.

For more information and an application form, email info@smconservancy.org. To learn more about the Beach House, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com.

Docents are available for interview and photos are available here.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant. For disability related accommodations, please call Guest Services at (310) 458-4904. The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach is operated by the City of Santa Monica. The Beach House is made possible by a generous gift from the Annenberg Foundation, at the direction of Wallis Annenberg, and in partnership with the City of Santa Monica and California State Parks. Additional funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.