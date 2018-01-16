Citywide

$50,000 Match Opportunity from Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital and CIT’s OneWest Bank

Two generous corporate donors – Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital and CIT’s OneWest Bank – are offering $25,000 each as matching donations to the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation.

Their combined $50,000 match will run from January 16 to 31, coinciding with the final weeks of the Ed Foundation’s annual parent fundraising campaign. “Being a philanthropic partner in our local community is one of our core values,” said Ellis O’Connor, Asset Manager of MSD Capital, Fairmont Miramar’s parent company. “We are very proud to continue our partnership with the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation to help shape the lives of the future leaders of our community.”

All funds raised in the Ed Foundation’s annual campaign support staff and programs at the 16 Santa Monica-Malibu public schools, ensuring all students benefit from a vibrant education.

“We are committed to building stronger communities where we live and work,” said Steve Solk, President of Consumer Banking for CIT. “We are pleased to support the Ed Foundation, which funds beneficial programs for local children and schools such as arts and STEM education, so students can develop the critical skills important to their development and future success.”

Donations fund elementary arts programs, instructional assistants in classrooms, and stretch grants for each school. Many schools use these grants for additional arts, STEM and student health and wellness programs.

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is the sponsor hotel and CIT’s OneWest Bank is a presenting sponsor of the Ed Foundation’s third annual Santa Monica-Malibu Wine Auction, which will be held at the hotel on Sunday, May 6. Featuring outstanding wine and food tastings, and silent and live auctions of world-class wines and exceptional experiences, this annual event brings district parents, community members and corporate supporters together to sip, savor and support local students.

To donate or see a full list of programs funded by donations to the Ed Foundation, go to smmef.org.

Submitted by Ann Conkle, Communications and Events Manager

Citywide

Enrolling Next Year’s Kindergarteners in SMMUSD

Elementary schools throughout the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be welcoming resident parents of incoming Kindergarteners to tour the schools and find out more about enrolling their children for the 2018-19 school year. The events are planned for February 2018 with dates for each school posted online.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten Round-Up, as the yearly event is called, is an opportunity for Santa Monica and Malibu parents of children entering TK or Kindergarten next year to meet the principal of their neighborhood school, visit classrooms, and begin the registration process for the 2018-19 school year.

Please plan to attend the school assigned for your residence. Kindergarten is offered at every school, however, TK is not. Your neighborhood school will provide you information at the Round-Up regarding availability of TK at that school, or the school serving the neighborhood.

SMMUSD offers TK or Bridges TK at McKinley, Webster, Rogers, Cabrillo, Grant, Edison and Roosevelt. Both TK programs offer an excellent opportunity for students who have birthdays in a certain range to begin a program that prepares them for kindergarten. Bridges TK is a neighborhood program that is SMMUSD-aligned, STEAM-enhanced and Reggio-inspired.

Resident parents will need to bring with them: their child’s birth certificate, health records, and verification of residence in Santa Monica or Malibu. For more details and examples of verification documents, please visit the registration page online.

All parents need to be aware that SMMUSD strictly adheres to birthdate ranges for admission to preschool, TK and kindergarten. This is based on California Education Code. To learn where your child will be placed regardless of years of preschool, please see the enrollment guidelines online.

Please contact your neighborhood school with any questions. Visit the school locator at www.smmusd.org to determine your neighborhood school.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Public Information Officer