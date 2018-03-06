Citywide

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon announces professional field

The Conqur Endurance Group announced the professional field for the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, March 18. More than 30 professional runners from six countries will join over 24,000 athletes to run the iconic “Stadium to the Sea” course. The men’s’ field is strong and features a showdown with winners from the past three years confirmed, 2017 men’s field defending champion Elisha Barno (Kenya), 2016 titleholder Weldon Kirui (Kenya) and 2015 titleholder Daniel Limo (Kenya).

“The storylines run deep in this year’s professional field,” said Tracey Russell, Chief Executive of Conqur Endurance Group. “With a men’s field that features no less than three past champions and a promising women’s field with athletes from all corners of the globe, we expect an exciting contest and a great race.”

Reigning champion Elisha Barno is seeking to retain his current title as the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Men’s Champion. With a personal best of 2:09:45, Barno will be challenged by returning Ethiopian runner Gebresadik Adihana, who won in the Marrakech Marathon and Prague Marathon posting 2:08:55 and 2:08:47, respectively. Following closely behind Barno and Adihana will be Houston and Twin Cities Marathon winner Dominic Ondoro from Kenya with a personal best of 2:08:00. Top runners from Ethiopia, Japan, Kenya, Ukraine, and the United States will also join the men’s international professional field, including previous Kenyan winners Weldon Kirui and Daniel Limo.

“This is one of the most exciting marathon fields I have been up against with the past three winners of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon all competing on March 18th,” said Elisha Barno, defending champion of the 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. “I can’t wait to race against this field; I am going to be pushing myself to the limit to try to defend my crown.”

Headlining the women’s field defending champion and Grandma’s Marathon winner Hellen Jepkurgat (Kenya), with a personal best of 2:31:07, will be competing against Macau 2015 Champion Olena Shurkhno (Ukraine) who has a personal best time of 2:23:32. Two Ethiopian competitors, Dire Tune and Tsehay Desalegn, will also be competing to claim the women’s title. Each athlete has personal best times under 2:32:08. The international field will also include Mitsuko Ino of Japan and Yenni Susan Bermudez of Mexico.

“The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon’s Stadium to the Sea course is one of my favorite marathon courses,” said Hellen Jepkurgat, 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon defending champion. “This year’s race has attracted some amazing competitors and I can’t wait to join them along the course as we push each other towards victory and hopefully, a personal best finish time.”

Four U.S. men will round out the men’s professional field including Jesus Campos, top three finisher at the Two Cities, Modesto and Bakersfield Marathons, Ruben Ramirez, active service member in the U.S. Marine Corp., and Fidele Jefferson, who ran 2:15:19 at the Chicago Marathon in 2013. Former Olympian and marathon Coach Lee Troop will join the elite field to honor one of his former athletes, Jonathan Grey, who recently passed away.

An accomplished group of women from the United States will challenge the international competitors, including 2017 Colfax Marathon winner Brittany Charboneay, 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon 4th place runner-up Joanna Reyes, and Kobe Marathon 3rd place runner-up Simegn Yeshanbel.

For the complete list of the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles marathon professional field and additional information about the race, please visit www.lamarathon.com. For more information about Conqur visit www.goconqur.com.

Submitted by Dashaun Gasque, Conqur Brand Marketing and Communications