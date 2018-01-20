Pico Blvd.

10th Annual Hope & Unity Awards Gala

The Pico Youth & Family Center (PYFC) invites residents to the 10th Annual Hope & Unity Awards Gala on Sunday, January 21. The #PYFCGala is a special time for organizers to recognize extraordinary individuals in the community who have successfully transformed their own lives as well as the lives of others.

This year’s Hope & Unity Awardees include:

Congressman Ted Lieu

Dr. Berenice Onofre Vasquez

Dr. Elias Serna

Homegirl & Homeboy Scholars of SMC

Hosted by Chicano Secret Service (Comedy Duo)

PYFC provides a safe haven for underserved youth and their families. They empower young people through professional training in Music, Film, Creative Arts, Technology and more.

During the Gala, attendees will hear from the youth they serve who will share their stories of positive transformation and how the programs and services contributed to their success.

The Gala also features:

Live & Silent Auction (6 – 7:15 p.m.)

Happy Hour (6 – 7:15 p.m.)

Five-Star Dinner

Live Entertainment

Since opening in 2002, PYFC has served hundreds of youth through gang prevention services, case management, film production training, counseling, tutoring, career and college readiness and computer training. The facility houses the City’s first public recording studio, and is the only non-profit in the region whose services target youth ages 10-24 who are most at risk, such as youth who dropped out of school, are on probation and/or struggling academically. Their goal is to raise $50,000 to meet the City of Santa Monica’s commitment to match every donation they receive.

