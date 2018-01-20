Citywide

Saint John’s Health Center Foundation Commits Over $1.2 Million to Local Community Health Programs

Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, through its Community Impact Fund, is distributing more than $1.2 million to Westside community health partners serving vulnerable and underserved populations. The grants were announced at a recent Check Presentation Breakfast.

Chaired by Saint John’s Health Center Foundation trustee, Carl W. McKinzie, the Community Impact Fund Advisory Committee awarded grants to Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica, Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLARE Foundation, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness, Safe Place for Youth, Santa Monica Family YMCA, Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation, The People Concern, UCLA Health/Sound Body Sound Mind, UCLA/VA Family Resource and Well-Being Center and the Westside Food Bank, as well as Providence Saint John’s Health Center’s Child and Family Development Center, Community Health Partnership Program, Community Health Education Program, Homeless Care Navigation Program and the John Wayne Cancer Institute Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program.

“We are pleased to make these investments in better health and better lives for so many people in need,” said McKinzie. “These funds will do an enormous amount of good in our local communities by increasing access to health care and supportive services for many vulnerable populations.”

The Community Impact Fund was created when the sponsorship of Saint John’s transitioned from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth to Providence Health & Services in 2014. The Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant requests; the advisory committee identifies and reviews candidates for funding based on community needs and organizational capability and capacity.

“As an institution, Saint John’s has a 75-year legacy of caring for poor, vulnerable and underserved populations,” said Robert O. Klein, president and CEO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation. “This is one means by which we are able to empower community partners to join with us in improving community health and welfare.”

Saint John’s Health Center Foundation promotes philanthropic support for Providence Saint John’s Health Center and the John Wayne Cancer Institute. The Foundation directs its efforts to the Health Center and Institute’s capital, equipment and programmatic needs that sustain the mission of compassionate and distinguished care for all and eradicating cancer in our lifetime.

Submitted by Barbara Bishop PR

Citywide

Notice of Special Education Records Destruction

Notice to persons and/or legal conservators of anyone who received Special Education services from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and graduated, or otherwise ended services, prior to July 01, 1992.

All Special Education records for persons fitting this description have been determined no longer useful. As storage in no longer feasible, beginning March 02, 2018, the District will destroy all such records.

If available, copies of your or your conservatee’s Special Education records may be available upon a written request and payment of a nominal fee. Any requests or questions should be submitted to:

Special Education Department

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Tel: (310) 450-8338, ext 70215 Fax (310) 396-6149

Any requests submitted after February 26, 2018, will not be honored.

Aviso de Destrucción de Archivos de Educación Especial

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Public Information Officer