SAN FRANCISCO

Trump asks for Supreme Court review of immigration policy

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a judge’s ruling blocking the administration’s decision to end protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

In a court filing late Thursday, attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice say the judge’s ruling requires officials to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in place even though they have determined it’s illegal.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

The request for review by the Supreme Court is unusual because an appellate court has yet to rule on U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s Jan. 9 preliminary injunction. The DOJ says without Supreme Court intervention, Alsup’s decision could stay in place for more than a year.

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Producers guild unveils anti-sexual harassment guidelines

The Producers Guild of America has ratified guidelines for combating sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, requesting that every film and TV production offer in-person harassment training and provide multiple ways for alleged victims to complain.

The guidelines are the product of a task force asked to research and propose solutions to sexual misconduct following a flood of accusations that started with revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. He was expelled from the group last year.

The guild’s board of directors unanimously ratified its Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines on Wednesday. The Los Angeles-based guild has over 8,000 members and represents those in film, television and new media.

Other guidelines include asking each production to be vigilant to prevent harassment, protect any whistleblowers and assume whoever complains “is being sincere until further inquiry can be undertaken.”

The guidelines also ask that producers be sensitive to power dynamics and conduct all meetings “in an environment that is professional, safe and comfortable for all parties.” Weinstein has been accused of holding meetings in hotel rooms, in which women accuse him of misconduct.

In a statement, guild Presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary said that “while the PGA is a voluntary membership organization, the PGA’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines are sanctioned as best practices for our members.”

By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

SACRAMENTO

California unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in December

California’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in December.

The state Employment Development Department says that’s a new record low in records dating back to 1976, surpassing the record low of 4.6 percent set in November.

In December 2016, the state’s unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.

The department says that last month’s largest jobs increase was in the government sector, followed by leisure and hospitality.

Seven other industry sectors also posted gains, while decreases occurred in trade, transportation, utilities, mining and logging.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

‘Call Me By Your Name,’ ‘Lady Bird’ land GLAAD nominations

Five feature films including “The Shape of Water” and “Call Me By Your Name” have been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards, one year after it found only two films to honor for gay-inclusive story lines and characters.

The other wide-release films nominated Friday are “Battle of the Sexes,” ”Lady Bird” and “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.”

Last year’s nomination of only two films by the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender advocacy group was its fewest nominations for major releases since 2003. It is the 29th year GLAAD has bestowed awards for projects that provide “fair, accurate and multi-dimensional” depictions of LGBTQ characters.

GLAAD also nominates work in various other media, including television, music, journalism and comic books. Winner announcements are spread between two ceremonies: April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York.

Netflix led television nominees with seven nods. The networks ABC, CBS and NBC each received six nominations.

Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Kesha and Sam Smith are among 10 nominees for outstanding music artist.

Jay Z’s song and music video “Smile,” which featured his mother coming out as a lesbian, were singled out for a special honor.

GLAAD is also for the first time honoring children and family shows featuring inclusive programming, announcing nominations for episodes of the Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” and “Doc McStuffins” as well as Amazon’s “Danger & Eggs,” Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.”

“What people see in the media has a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote in a statement.

Associated Press