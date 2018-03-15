Main Street

Sweet Rose Creamery opens sixth location

Sweet Rose Creamery, an artisanal ice cream shop known for its nostalgic and farmers’ market-inspired seasonal flavors, is expanding. The sixth location opens today along Santa Monica’s Main Street. Founded eight years ago by Chef Shiho Yoshikawa and local RC Family restaurateurs Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan, Sweet Rose Creamery is one of the few small-batch ice cream shops in the city that truly makes everything from scratch, right down to the dairy base.

“We’re so excited to open in this neighborhood, where families, visitors and friends can walk or bike over from the beach, pier or the nearby farmers’ market,” says Loeb. “Zoe and I grew up in Santa Monica, so it’s really special that we can bring another shop to the community that’s supported us from the beginning.”

“This new shop is the closest to a farmers’ market out of all our locations, so it’s really cool for our fans to have a deeper understanding of that connection. The Sunday market features so many farmers whose fruit, nuts and herbs I get throughout the week to make our ice cream and sorbets fresh every day in Santa Monica,” says Yoshikawa.

Like its sister locations, the Main Street shop features classic flavors like Fresh Mint with housemade chocolate chips and Salted Caramel topped with fleur de sel, seasonal offerings such as Carrot Cake and dairy-free Kiwi Sorbet, with housemade vanilla and chocolate waffle cones. To-go items include freshly-packed ice cream pints, ice cream cakes like a Rainbow Sprinkles and vanilla iteration, sundae Party Packs, Shiho’s housemade Almond Milk and Pour-Over and 24-Hour Cold Brew Coffee from local roaster, Caffe Luxxe.

The Main Street shop is open Sunday-Thursday from 12-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sweet Rose Creamery has shops at the Brentwood Country Mart, Santa Monica’s Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles’ Mid-City along Beverly Boulevard, Pacific Palisades and Studio City’s Tujunga Village, with nationwide shipping available.

For additional information, visit www.sweetrosecreamery.com

Submitted by Elise Freimuth