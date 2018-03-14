Venice

Gastrointestinal Screenings For Underserved Individuals

It’s Colorectal (Colon) Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind ourselves of the importance of getting screenings for early detection of colon and rectal cancers. On Saturday, March 17, starting at 8 a.m., Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles in conjunction with Venice Family Clinic will provide a total of 12 diagnostic colonoscopies and endoscopies to West Los Angeles area residents with limited health insurance.

Of cancers affecting both men and women, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cancer in the United States, but it is also the most preventable. Screening can help find colorectal cancer at an early stage, and about nine out of every 10 people whose colorectal cancers are found early and treated appropriately are still alive five years later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The colonoscopies will be provided as part of Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles’ Community Access Gastrointestinal Day. The Gastrointestinal Program was launched in 2013, and more than 60 procedures have been provided so far to patients who have been identified as at risk for colorectal cancer – such as a positive result on a fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which tests for the presence of hidden blood in stool – a possible early sign of cancer.

As part of the Community Access Program, much needed surgeries and medical procedures such as gallbladder removal, hernia repair and eye surgeries are provided to underserved West Los Angeles residents, throughout the year. Even with the Affordable Care Act, approximately 30 percent of patients from Venice Family Clinic remain uninsured. These include undocumented immigrants as well as people who are homeless, said Rigoberto A. Garcia, Director of Health Education at Venice Family Clinic.

Submitted by Juliane Matignas, KP West LA Communications Specialist

Malibu

Malibu’s Easter Hoppening Offers Springtime Fun for Children and Families

The City of Malibu’s annual Easter Hoppening event offers fun springtime activities for children and families on Friday, March 23 at Malibu Bluffs Park. Children ages 1-10 can join the fun and festivities beginning at 3 p.m.

Participants can purchase an Event Pass for $5, or gain a free Event Pass by bringing a box of crayons to donate to Crayon Collection, a local non-profit dedicated to environmental consciousness and the infusion of art education in underfunded schools. The Event Pass gives attendees access to an egg hunt, bounce houses, an art activity with Makers Mess and photos with the Easter Bunny and a special character from Fairy Tale Entertainment. Event Passes are available for pre-sale at Malibu Bluffs Park and a limited number will be available for purchase the day of the event. Free activities include interactive class demonstrations with Parker Anderson Enrichment and Kidz Love Soccer.

For an additional cost, children can have their faces painted by Fancy Pantz Face & Body Art or wear a flower crown created by Cake & Punch. Delicious treats will be available for purchase from Armando’s Food Truck and LA Donut Dessert Truck.

The egg hunt will follow a timed format where children may collect as many or as few eggs as they want and turn them in for a special prize. There are several egg hunts for children of different ages. Parents are only permitted to be on the field during the Parent & Me Egg Hunt for ages 2 and under.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

3 p.m.: Ages 2 & Under (Parent & Me)

3:20 p.m.: Ages 3-4

3:40 p.m.: Ages 5-7

4 p.m.: Ages 3-4

4:20 p.m.: Ages 5-7

4:40 p.m.: Ages 8-10

Parents are encouraged to bring a basket and a camera, since there will be lots of cute photo opportunities. The event is open to the public, with no RSVP required. There is limited parking onsite with additional parking on Malibu Canyon Road. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/easter or contact (310) 317-1364.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer