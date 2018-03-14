Venice

Transient Charged with Shooting at Venice Bar

A homeless man has been charged with shooting a man during an argument at a Venice bar, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Robert Leo Mewhorter faces one count of attempted murder with allegations of use of a handgun and causing great bodily injury.

The defendant pleaded not guilty yesterday and is scheduled back for a preliminary hearing setting on April 11 in Department W31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

On March 7, Mewhorter allegedly got into an argument at a Venice bar, prosecutors said. The defendant left and reportedly returned soon after and opened fire, injuring the victim, prosecutors added.

Mewhorter faces a possible maximum sentence of 34 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged. Bail was set at $2 million.

Case SA097575 remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Pacific Division.

Submitted by Ricardo Santiago, D.A. Public Information Officer.

Venice

Running for Recovery and Fighting the Opioid Crisis

More than 50 members of Beit T’Shuvah’s Running for Recovery team will be amongst the 26,000 participants of the 30th annual Los Angeles Marathon. This will be the ninth year in a row that the team – comprised of current residents, alumni, and community members – has taken the fight against addiction to the streets of Los Angeles, raising money to help those who can’t afford to pay for treatment. For over 30 years, Beit T’Shuvah has adhered to their “mission over money” philosophy, helping people recover from the devastating effects of addiction regardless of their ability to pay, and the marathon is one of their biggest fundraisers.

The L.A. Marathon offers nonprofits the opportunity to use the world-class event to increase awareness and raise funds for their causes through the Official Charity Program, and Beit T’Shuvah has the honor of being distinguished as one of the select “Featured Charities.” Altogether, over 70 of the most influential non-profit organizations in the city will be participating in the LA Marathon which, since 1986, has raised over 45 million for many worthy causes.

The opioid crisis has been declared a national emergency, and drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50 – surpassing fatalities from both car crashes and gun violence. Beit T’Shuvah remains on the frontlines of this battle against addiction, and the Running for Recovery team is working to not only raise money and bring awareness to this epidemic, but to save their own lives. Come and hear their stories.

Beit T’Shuvah’s will host a Block Party at Mile 19 of the course, 10785 Santa Monica Blvd. from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit www.beittshuvah.org for more information.

Submitted by Amy Abrams, Grants Manager/Development Associate