Citywide

United Way of Greater Los Angeles Launches Everyone In Campaign to Make Promise of Ending Homelessness in L.A. County a Reality

Hundreds of people – including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, L.A. Rams Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson, NBC’s Jon Huertas and United Way’s Elise Buik – joined together at Echo Park Lake today to announce the launch of Everyone In, a powerful and diverse coalition of people fighting for the common goal of ending homelessness across Los Angeles County.

Powered by United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Everyone In will bring together leaders and voices within Los Angeles County philanthropy, business, labor, and community organizations to keep the permanent solutions to homelessness moving forward. Specifically, Everyone In will:

Create ways for the public to get involved. Everyone In will offer opportunities to learn more about the work that is happening across the county, volunteer, and train and organize people to advocate for approving supportive housing and other needed services in their own neighborhoods;

Track, measure, and share progress. Everyone In will monitor Measure H and Proposition HHH funded programs and share both progress and challenges. This will include the goal of ending homelessness for 45,000, preventing homelessness for 30,000 and approving 5,000 units of supportive housing for our most vulnerable by July 1, 2022;

Lift up successes and celebrate wins. Everyone In will celebrate progress and work to maintain the momentum and urgency it will take to finally end homelessness.

“Together, we have a real opportunity to get our homeless neighbors off the streets, out of shelters, and into stable homes for good,” said Elise Buik, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “What stops us now, won’t be a lack of homes, but a lack of understanding of the issues and solutions. It’s time to bring people together and form the public and private partnerships we need to get the job done. Everyone In is well positioned to do just that.”

United Way’s Everyone In pledges to track and measure progress so that the Measure H and Proposition HHH-funded programs remain on the path to success in the next decade.

Everyone In is partnering with county and city agencies to model and project progress in ways that will provide the public with a clearer picture of whether efforts are succeeding or falling short. Angelenos will be able to learn more about solutions underway to end homelessness and track progress at EveryoneInLA.org.

“A year ago, Los Angeles voters dug deep into their hearts and wallets to pass both Measure H and Proposition HHH, giving us unprecedented resources to tackle homelessness,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said. “Today, we are building on that momentum and issuing a call to action. We need all hands on deck – Everyone In – because we all have a part to play, as well as a moral imperative, to confront this humanitarian crisis.”

The recent call on L.A. City Council members to each recommend approval of at least 222 new supportive housing units in their districts within the next three years is an early example of the type of role Everyone In will play. United Way campaign set the benchmark and partnered with City Council President Herb Wesson, as well as other city council members, to supportive the initiative.

“There is only one way to end the homelessness crisis — together,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. ‘“Everyone In’ is about opening our hearts to Angelenos in desperate need, our minds to innovative strategies to get people off the street, and our neighborhoods to supportive housing that will keep people healthy, safe, and in a home for good.”

The Everyone In launch included a rally with more than 500 supporters in Echo Park and debuted a new art installation: an oversized, 14-foot tall open door that depicts the cycles of homelessness and symbolizes the invitation for everyone to get involved in the solution. The installation, created by local artist Rob Reynolds, will tour throughout L.A. County in the coming months.

In the coming months, Everyone In will be connecting L.A.’s leaders in business, sports, arts, entertainment, and community to build a network of influential voices who are taking action to be part of the solution to end homelessness. The campaign will also engage and activate thousands of people across Los Angeles who support homeless services and housing in their neighborhood, and are ready to hold county and city officials accountable for progress.

Submitted by Stephanie Genuardi Cunnane

Pico Blvd.

Gallery opening reception

On March 18, special guest Ray Ford will be featured at Blue 7 Gallery as part of the group exhibition entitled “Ordinary into Extraordinary.”

An accomplished wood carver, Ford has been creating art for over 85 years. He received a pocket knife for his birthday at just 5 years old … the artist took to wood carving right away. At 90 years old, he is always looking for new ways to create outside-the-box.

When asked what his favorite technique used to create his work, he replied, “I like to enhance wood turnings with burning techniques.”

The artist looks for unusual ways to create the desired effect. He has now added the Lichtenberg technique to his arsenal.

Ford admits he does have limitations … such as not being able to stand too long. But he is not in a rush. He creates each work with patience and love. Each piece is completely original. Ford has exhibited in local galleries such as Fab-Gallery, the Santa Monica Art Studios and just last month at Ivan Gallery. For additional info about Ray Ford, visit his website at http://hrayford.com.

Blue 7 Gallery hosts an opening reception for “Ordinary into Extraordinary” on Sunday March 18. The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Blue 7 Gallery (3129 Pico Blvd.). The group exhibition runs through April 21. Visit http://blue7gallery.com for more information.

Submitted by Leslie Reed

Citywide

Marathon road closures

On Sunday, March 18, the 2018 Los Angeles Marathon sponsored by Skechers Performance will take place. The race will begin at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will run through the neighboring cities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before finishing in Downtown Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles Marathon Unified Command wants everyone to plan ahead and remind people that the 26.2 mile race course will be closed to the public on March 18. Street closures will begin as early as 2 a.m., and will re-open as safety permits on a rolling basis. For a Marathon route map and a complete list of street closures throughout Santa Monica, please visit www.santamonica.gov/marathon.

Eastbound San Vicente Blvd. and parts of Ocean Ave. will close starting at midnight with most other downtown street closures happening at 6 a.m.

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will reopen the streets after the majority of the race participants have finished.

SMPD anticipates most of San Vicente Blvd. will be completely reopened by 4 p.m.

Ocean Ave. between San Vicente Blvd. and Moomat Ahiko Way will open at approximately 6 p.m. with the exception of Ocean Ave. between Washington Ave. and Wilshire Blvd., which will remain closed until 9 p.m.

To ensure the safety of all race participants and spectators, only Marathon participants will be allowed on the route. All non-permitted bicyclists, skateboarders, skaters and pedestrians will be strictly prohibited.

Parking Enforcement

Parking restrictions along the course and adjacent to the course will be installed before the event and will be strictly enforced. Vehicles in violation of the restrictions will be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.

Take Transit Downtown

Parking is expected to be very limited in the City’s public parking spaces as well as private lots that choose to open to the public that day. To make taking transit to/from Santa Monica easier on race day, Big Blue Bus and Metro will offer all transit service from a single Bus Hub at the 17th St/SMC Expo Line Station. All BBB service that operates in Santa Monica on Sunday will arrive/depart from the Bus Hub (except for Route 9, which will not be in service on race day).

Keep the Marathon Safe

Please help the City by remaining vigilant of your surroundings during the Los Angeles Marathon. If you see a suspicious person, object or vehicle along or near the race course, report the sighting immediately to 9-1-1 or to law enforcement personnel nearby.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have more questions? Visit www.santamonica.gov/marathon to learn about street closures, bike parking, transit routes, parking, and other details about being a spectator at the LA Marathon.

Complaints

Normal service requests or complaints, including blocked driveways, noise or other non-life-threatening safety issues, should be directed to the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491. As always, call 9-1-1 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

Social media is a great way to stay informed on race day. Here are the accounts to follow:

Twitter: @SantaMonicaCity, @UnifiedLA, @LAMarathon

Facebook: @CityofSantaMonica, @UnifiedLA, @LAMarathon

Instagram: @CityofSantaMonica, @UnifiedLA, @LAMarathon

For all race day information, visit www.santamonica.gov/marathon and www.lamarathon.com.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer