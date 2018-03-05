Downtown

Soundwaves welcomes Aron Kallay

On Wednesday March 21, at 7:30 p.m., the Soundwaves new music series at the Santa Monica Public Library welcomes keyboardist Aron Kallay to the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Kallay will perform selections from his Beyond 12 project, which commissions new music for retuned and remapped keyboards. While the black and white piano keys represent a linear order of fixed pitches, software now allows Kallay and his collaborators to assign any pitch to any key, to use notes beyond standard 12-note equal temperment, and to even retune and reorder the keyboard during a piece. Three Beyond 12 albums have been recorded, with contributions from dozens of composers, including Kyle Gann, John Schneider, Bill Alves, Isaac Schankler, Nick Norton, and many others.

A busy concert pianist, arts administrator, and educator, Kallay is also a Grammy nominee and holds a doctorate from USC. He appeared on the first Soundwaves concert, in January 2016, playing a piano composition by Daniel Lentz, and the Library is happy to have him back.

This performance is a co-production with Microfest, Southern California’s annual festival of music in alternate tuning systems, now in its 21st year. For their full schedule visit microfest.org

Soundwaves is a concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at SoundwavesNewMusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For other disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.

Submitted by Reference Librarian Jeff Schwartz

PACIFIC PALISADES

Passport Fair at Pacific Palisades on March 10

If you are planning international travel in the upcoming year, you are going to need a passport. On April 2, the passport execution fee will increase from $25 to $35. That’s the fee that you’re charged for submitting your passport application to a passport acceptance agent (a United States Post Office, state or local government or State Department official) for verification and review.

To help customers who otherwise cannot schedule an appointment for passport service, the Pacific Palisades Main Post Office located at 15243 La Cruz Dr., Palisades, CA 90272, will take passport applications on a walk-in basis on Saturday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book, good for all international travel or the passport card, which is less expensive but good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean region and Bermuda.

The cost for an adult passport book is $110 plus a $25 processing/acceptance fee; the adult passport card is $30 plus a $25 processing fee. Both are good for ten years. The cost for a minor’s passport book is $80 plus a $25 processing/acceptance fee; the minor passport card is $15 plus a $25 processing fee. Both are good for seven years. Customers wanting both the passport book and card are charged only one processing fee. Payments are accepted via cash, check. Credit cards are acceptable for processing and photo fees only.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. A passport application is normally processed by the State Department within five to six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three business days, and for those who need speedy delivery, the U. S. Postal Service offers Express Mail next day delivery both to and from the State Department.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned), provide proof of U. S. citizenship and proof of identity, submit two identical passport photos and pay the appropriate passport fees. Passport photo services are available for $15.

For more information about passport application requirements, visit the State Department’s travel website at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports.html.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Submitted by Evelina Ramirez

Citywide

Singing Lawyers & Judges In Harmony

Lawyers and judges who normally use their voices in trial, in mediation or in a settlement

conference will instead use their voices on stage to make beautiful music together. These singing lawyers, judges, law students and legal staff will harmonize in a concert featuring The Sound of Music to the Fauré Requiem. Choral Director Jim Raycroft will lead Legal Voices of the Los Angeles Lawyers Philharmonic, dubbed “LA’s Only Legal Chorus,” in a Marvelous Choral Concert on Saturday, March 10, 7 p.m., at St. Augustine by-the-Sea (1227 4th Street) in Santa Monica.

LA Lawyers Phil Musical Director Gary S. Greene, Esq., will MC the concert.

This concert highlights the LA Lawyers Philharmonic’s chorus, Legal Voices in a touching a cappella rendition of “Danny Boy” with soloist Brian W. Anderson, Esq., along with inspiring songs from The Sound of Music with soloist Anita Olp, Esq. The concert will culminate in the magnificent Fauré Requiem conducted by Raycroft featuring soloists Eric Castro, Esq., and

Allegra Gorchynski and organist Eileen Raycroft.

The evening will also spotlight soloists singing popular tunes and songs from musicals including Beauty and the Beast, Porgy & Bess, Company and more. The soloists are Matthew Artson, Renée Burkett, Randall Garrou, Esq., Linda B. Hurevitz, Esq., Cindy Organ, Esq., Jim Raycroft,

Darice Richman, Dave Ritchie, Esq., John Hamilton Scott, Esq., and Julia C. Shear Kushner, Esq.

They will be accompanied by Derrick Lowe, Esq., on piano with “Aint Got Nothin’ But the Blues”

being accompanied by William Ryan, Esq., on guitar. The program is produced by Debra Marisa

Kaiser.

Proclaimed by the City of Los Angeles as “LA’s Only Legal Orchestra,” the Los Angeles Lawyers

Philharmonic was founded in 2009 by attorney/conductor Gary S. Greene with 30 musicians to bring the legal community together in harmony. Since then, the orchestra has grown to 75 members and has performed more than 50 concerts, raising tens of thousands of dollars to benefit those who cannot afford legal services and for other charitable purposes.

In 2011, Greene organized the orchestra’s chorus, Legal Voices, and later that year, the chorus debuted with the LA Lawyers Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Consisting of more than 100 voices, Legal Voices gave a triumphant performance of the finale of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, the Ode to Joy. Since then, the chorus has performed major works annually at Disney Hall including Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and countless Broadway and motion picture scores. In the fall of 2012, Greene appointed Jim Raycroft, a 30-year member of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, to serve as Legal Voices’ third Choral Director.

In 2012, Greene formed the award-winning Gary Greene, Esq. and His Big Band of Barristers. In the same year, the band participated in the American Bar Association’s “Battle of the Lawyer Bands” and was invited to perform in Chicago where they took first place and have since been dubbed, “America’s #1 Legal Band.”

These musical organizations are where lawyers, judges, law students and legal staff meet in harmony. The members include conservatory graduates, professional musicians as well as some serious amateurs.

The concert will support the LA Lawyers Philharmonic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The

money collected from ticket sales makes it possible for the orchestra, chorus and big band to perform concerts and raise funds for those who cannot afford legal services and other charitable causes.

Concert tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for students and seniors (65 & older).

50% of the concert ticket price is a tax-deductible donation to the LA Lawyers Philharmonic. To

purchase tickets, visit http://www.LegalVoicesConcert.eventbrite.com.

For concert information, visit www.LALawyersPhil.org.

Submitted by Debra Kaiser

Main Street

Picture Book Peer Critique Night

It’s time for the Westside Writers Mingle annual Picture Book Peer Critique Night, in which organizers break into groups of 5-6 people to offer kind and constructive feedback on each other’s PB manuscripts. To participate, bring 6 copies of your picture book manuscript (double spaced, please).

After multiple drafts, it becomes almost impossible to read your own manuscript with fresh eyes. This Mingle provides a great opportunity to get that fresh perspective. Find out what is working in your manuscript and what could use a little polishing.

In small groups each author will have an allotted amount of time to read and receive feedback. Please note: Picture book manuscripts are often 500 words or less. If yours is lengthy, you may want to read only part of it so you don’t miss out on valuable critique time.

Do you write novels and not picture books? Or maybe you just aren’t ready for your work to be read by your peers. They encourage you to come anyway and offer feedback. Giving and listening can be just as valuable as receiving. And never fear; the MG/YA critique night is next month.

For this Mingle, it’s particularly helpful to know who is coming and who is bringing material to share. Please RSVP to westsidewriters@gmail.com if you can.

The event will be at the Ocean Park branch, Santa Monica Public Library, 2601 Main Street (corner of Main & Ocean Park Blvd.) from 7 – 8:45 p.m.

There is limited metered parking adjacent to the library on Norman place, as well as metered street parking. Additional metered parking is available in City Lot 11 with entrances located at 2934 Main Street and at 170 Hollister Avenue (your best bet). Click HERE for a flyer with a map & parking info.

As always, an RSVP is not required to attend, but it helps organizers prepare. And if you are able to bring snacks to share, that would be delightful.

The group generally meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month. Visit https://losangeles.scbwi.org or http://socalmingles.blogspot.com for more information.

Submitted by Laurie Young and Rebecca Light

Pico Blvd.

SMC presents five music events in march

The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present five spring music events in March in The Broad Stage or The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. The events include a Jazz Series performance featuring the Connie Han Trio, a choral music reading session focused on socially conscious music, a presentation on the “Empowering Silenced Voices” movement, an afternoon performance by the SMC Wind Ensemble, and a Wednesday evening performance by the SMC Symphony.

The March events are:

Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. in The Edye: Jazz Concert: Connie Han Trio. A rising star who is unquestionably destined for greatness, Connie Han is one of the most exciting new jazz pianists on the scene today. At age 21, she has already been featured in Keyboard magazine and performed for audiences around the world at events like the Montreal Jazz Festival. Part of the SMC Spring Jazz Series. (Tickets are $10.)

Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. in The Edye: Socially Conscious Choral Music Reading Session, co-hosted by the SMC Choral Department and Chorosynthesis. SMC invites the community to come sing selections of the new music that is spurring profound conversations and making waves with its socially conscious relevance and inherent compositional quality. A music packet and list of resources for finding socially conscious music will be provided. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Complimentary tickets available at the SMC Music Office (PAC 211) or by advance reservation through Jeremiah Selvey (selvey_jeremiah@smc.edu).

Thursday, March 15 at 11:15 a.m. in The Edye: “Empowering Silenced Voices” Talk. SMC Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Jeremiah Selvey will be joined by a special guest – Connecticut College Director of Choral Activities Wendy Moy – for a presentation on the birth and development of the “Empowering Silenced Voices” movement, which uses music to give a literal and figurative voice to the disenfranchised, unheard, and silenced voices of our time. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Complimentary tickets available at the SMC Music Office (PAC 211).

Sunday, March 25 at 4 p.m. in The Broad Stage: SMC Wind Ensemble, under the baton of Kevin McKeown, will feature the music of Shostakovich’s “Finale” from Symphony No. 5, a new transcription of Aaron Copland’s “Letter from Home,” and Bernstein’s “Candide Suite,” in celebration of the composer’s 100th birthday. (Tickets are $10.)

Wednesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in The Broad Stage: SMC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Brian Stone. The cool and hot SMC Symphony presents the Nordic beauty of Sibelius’ placid and pastoral Sixth Symphony. Contrasting will be Tchaikovsky’s fire and flash in his sizzling hot Mediterranean “Capriccio Italien.” (Tickets are $10.)

For tickets and information, please go to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or call (310) 434-3005 or (310) 434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer