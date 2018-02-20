Venice

The 34th Annual Music Business Seminar “Independent Spirit”

California Lawyers for the Arts’ (CLA) 34th Annual Music Business Seminar, “Independent Spirit,” will be held on Saturday, February 24, at Electric Lodge in Venice (1416 Electric Avenue) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This year’s featured guest is guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns ‘N Roses and Rock Star Supernova). Gilby will speak about his expansive career as a musician and as a producer. The event will also feature topics such as how to make it as an independent musician; how to get your music into games, apps, and ads; metadata for musicians; the future of the music business; and a year-in-review of 2017’s music legal issues.

Guests will enjoy the opportunity to gain invaluable insight from entertainment attorneys, music industry experts, and professional musicians. Local musicians will perform live throughout the day including Sunny War, recently named as one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone. Her unique sound is described as inviting yet melancholy – made up of hard-earned blues, with an emotional realism usually reserved for punk and hip-hop.

This year’s acclaimed Keynote Speakers are the talented and successful music industry executives, professors, and authors Jeff Brabec (VP of Business Affairs for BMG Rights Management) and Todd Brabec (former EVP and Worldwide Director of Membership for ASCAP). A copy of the Brabecs’ book, Music, Money & Success, will be given to every paid attendee (a $29.95 value).

Musicians who register for the seminar will have the chance to meet one-on-one with an entertainment attorney (first come, first serve). Lawyers can earn 3 hours of MCLE credit. Register online today at musicbusinessseminar.org.

SACRAMENTO

California to Ban Wasteful Take-Out Food Packaging at State Parks and Beaches

Senator Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) has introduced legislation to reduce waste generated by take-out food packaging at state parks, beaches, and facilities. SB 1335 would require that all take-out food containers sold at these public places be recyclable or compostable in the jurisdiction in which it is provided by January 1, 2021.

“There is no reason for the state to continue selling take-out food packaging that clogs our landfills, and pollutes our parks and beaches,” said Allen. “The solution to wasteful packaging is here, it’s affordable, and the public is ready for it.”

Take-out food packaging in California generates tons of non-recyclable and non-compostable waste every day, much of which finds its way into the natural environment. Once there, plastic packaging breaks down into impossible-to-clean-up pieces and is ingested by fish and other marine life. A recent study by UC Davis surveying fish and shellfish sold at local fish markets found that a quarter of fish and a third of shellfish intended for human consumption contained plastic debris. Stemming the stream of take-out food packaging is a necessary step in beginning to address the global environmental health crisis of plastic pollution and assist California in meeting its goal of diverting 75% of waste from landfills by 2020.

“State parks, beaches, and facilities are the natural place to begin this transition at the state level,” said Kelly McBee, Policy Analyst at Californians Against Waste. “This policy provides an opportunity for the state to lead by example and exemplify the feasibility of sustainable take-out food packaging policies.”

California has the opportunity to take a leadership role on this issue in strong contrast to the regressive policies of the Trump administration, which rescinded an Obama-era policy to reduce the use of disposable water bottles in National Parks.

“Many communities across California have been working to reduce the pollution from single-use take-out food packaging since the 1980s. Recent actions at the national level, our unsustainable reliance of fossil fuels, and the plastic pollution crisis tell us that we can no longer afford to wait on this issue. It’s time for state government to ‘walk the walk’ on sustainability, and show that we don’t have to permanently harm our environment every time we get food to-go,” added Allen.

Ben Allen represents California’s 26th Senate District, which includes the Westside, Hollywood and the South Bay communities of Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES

Houston Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Cyber Attack on Los Angeles County Superior Court

A federal Grand Jury has indicted Oriyomi Sadiq Aloba, 32, of Houston, Texas, on multiple counts of unauthorized impairment of a protected computer, unauthorized access to obtain information and aggravated identity theft for a multi-stage phishing attack on the Los Angeles County Superior Court (LASC) computer system.

According to the indictment, over the course of a week in late July 2017, Aloba used the stolen username and passwords of multiple LASC employees to log into

the LASC servers and send phishing e-mails to e-mail addresses outside the LASC system, as well as to send test e-mails to himself to test the security features and ensure full access to the account. The phishing e-mails included an e-mail purporting to be a communication from American Express that led to a webpage that asked victims to provide their American Express login credentials, personal identifying information, and credit card information. The link for the fake American Express website used a source code that designated Aloba’s account as the delivery address for the information that the victims input into the website.

In total, Aloba allegedly accessed at least 18 different LASC employee accounts and sent out approximately 2 million phishing e-mails.

A criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

If Aloba is found guilty of the charged offenses, he would face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison –10 years for unauthorized transmission, 5 years for the unauthorized accessing a protected computer, and 2 years for the identity theft.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robyn Bacon of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section, National Security Division.

