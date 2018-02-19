Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica College continues Communication & Media Lecture Series February 20

Santa Monica College (SMC) continues its Communication & Media Series, beginning Feb. 20, with a line-up of industry professionals who will talk about their work and share their viewpoints.

All talks, panel discussions, and film screenings are free. Most of the events will be held on the main SMC campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. However, two film screenings – Bonsai People: The Vision of Muhammad Yunus and Seed: The Untold Story – will be held at the new SMC Center for Media and Design (CMD), 1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica.

Street parking is restricted around the SMC main campus and extremely limited around the Center for Media and Design. Attendees are encouraged to arrive via the Expo line, the bus, or a ride-sharing service.

Unless otherwise noted, the series is sponsored by the SMC Communication & Media Studies Department. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

The Spring 2018 Communication & Media Series line-up is:

Tuesday, February 20: “A Conversation with the Producers and Talent of the Films Break Dance Revolution and N.ot W.ithout A.lonzo: The Story of West Coast Hip-Hop” at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165. Marque “DJ Cli-N-Tel” Hawkins is an original member of the legendary Hip-Hop group World Class Wreckin’ Cru and the producer of Break Dance Revolution, a third installment in the Breakin’ series, set for production in 2018. Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers, who played Turbo in the Breakin’ films, is renowned for his skills in popping, boogaloo, and robot dancing, as well as the freestyle art of b-boying. Alonzo “Grandmaster Lonzo” Williams, also an original member of World Class Wreckin’ Cru, is considered the Godfather of West Coast Hip-Hop. Co-sponsored by the SMC Associates (www.smc.edu/associates) – a private organization that funds speakers and special programs on the Santa Monica College campus.

Wednesday, February 28: “Inclusion in TV: Q&A with Marvel and DC Comics Television Writers” at 2:15 p.m. in Lecture Hall 180 at the SMC Center for Media and Design. Akela Cooper (Marvel’s Luke Cage, American Horror Story: Cult, The 100), Jenny Lynn (DC Comics’ Arrow, Serenity, Daybreak), and Charles Murray (Marvel’s The Inhumans, Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy, HBO’s Oscar Micheaux biopic) discuss how their respective backgrounds enhance storytelling in the world of Marvel, DC Comics, and 21st-century Hollywood. Moderated by SMC Professor MN Matthews.

Tuesday, March 20: Jenny Lorenzo: “Promoting Latinx Voices in Social Media” at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165. Award-winning YouTube star Jenny Lorenzo – a Cuban-American actor/producer known for her popular character Abuela and her work for We are Mitú, the Aggressive Comix channel, and BuzzFeed’s “Pero Like” – will share the secrets to her social media success and the struggles she conquered. Co-sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates).

Tuesday, March 20: “Film Screening: Bonsai People: The Vision of Muhammad Yunus” at 7 p.m. in Lecture Hall 180 at the SMC Center for Media and Design. Followed by Q&A with director Holly Mosher. Bonsai People (2011) is an emotionally compelling look at the work of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yanus, showing how microcredit loans empower social businesses from healthcare to alternative energy. Presented as part of History of Documentary Films class with SMC Adjunct Professor Sheila Laffey. Co-sponsored by the SMC Center for Environmental and Urban Studies (CEUS), SMC Business Department, SMC Social Sciences Department, and SMC Education/Early Childhood Department.

Thursday, March 22: León Krauze: “Telling Our Stories” at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165. León Krauze, originally from Mexico City, is currently a news anchor at Univision KMEX in Los Angeles. A former sports journalist and international policy analyst, he is also the author of La Mesa: Historias de nuestra gente (The Table: Stories of our people), a book of interviews with people throughout the Los Angeles area. Krauze will talk about the foreign language advantage in communication and media studies. Co-sponsored by the SMC Modern Languages Department.

Thursday, April 5: Art Mortell: “Enjoying Failure, Rejection, and Anxiety” at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165. Business communication expert Art Mortell, author of The Courage to Fail and An Adventure into Your Mind, will present nine reasons why we should embrace failure, rejection, and anxiety, and explain why understanding how to overcome these obstacles to resolve conflict and seek agreement is a valuable skill to build better relationships and be more confident. Co-sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates).

Tuesday, April 24: “Film Screening: Seed: The Untold Story” at 7 p.m. in Lecture Hall 180 at the SMC Center for Media and Design. Followed by discussion with local seedkeepers. Seed: The Untold Story follows passionate seedkeepers protecting the world’s 12,000-year-old food legacy. As biotech chemical companies control the majority of seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers, and indigenous seedkeepers fight to defend the future of our food. In a harrowing and heartening story, these heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource. Features Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, and many others. Winner of 18 festival awards. Presented as part of History of Documentary Films class with SMC Adjunct Professor Sheila Laffey. Co-sponsored by the SMC Center for Environmental and Urban Studies (CEUS).

For additional information, please call the SMC Office of Public Programs at (310) 434-4100.

Santa Monica College is a California Community College accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

— Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer

11th Street

Public Displays Of Artistic Expression Exhibition

The Santa Monica College Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery will present “Public Displays of Artistic Expression,” a survey exhibition of studio art work, along with images of public art commissions by Anne Marie Karlsen. The exhibition features Karlsen’s evolving use of collage, painting, illusionism, and printmaking, and shows her “re-orientation of studio methods to her larger scale of public art projects, and how siting and audience can determine content,” said independent art historian and curator Gordon L. Fuglie.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday, February 20, to Saturday, March 24, with a gallery reception on Saturday, February 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Karlsen, who earned her MFA at University of Wisconsin/Madison, is Professor of Art at SMC. She uses glass, ceramic tile, mosaic, metal, and a variety of other permanent materials to create pieces that offer “an extraordinarily wide range of insights, ideas, variety, freshness, and technical experimentation,” said Fuglie.

Since 1992, Karlsen has completed more than 27 public and corporate arts commissions in various locations, including the North Hollywood Red Line Station; the Nordhoff Orange Line Extension Station in Chatsworth, California; FBI Headquarters and the Kedzie Brown Line Station in Chicago, Illinois; Trailside Elementary School in Anchorage, Alaska; Michigan State University’s Case Hall in East Lansing, Michigan; the Raymond Renaissance in Pasadena, California; and the Capitol Area East End Complex in Sacramento, California. Her work also appears aboard Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas.

“A bright thread running through Karlsen’s studio work done in a variety of styles and media is what she calls ‘my autobiographical inquiry,’” said Fuglie. “A child of Norwegian immigrants, her identity becomes a conduit for connecting to important subjects, including ethnic and cultural legacies, gender issues, social topics, mythological archetypes, and the cumulative weight of history and culture. Other interests driving Karlsen’s art are the multi-level nature of the observable world and the ‘visual information overload’ of modern life. She is indeed an artist for our times.”

Karlsen’s work in the North Hollywood Red Line Station was listed in Art in America’s “Best Public Art of 2001.” Two of her other works – “Subdivisions” (2009) a colored glass curtain wall at the Lawndale Public Library in Lawndale, California; and “Wheels” (2010) in the Santa Monica Place Parking Structure – were named Best National Public Art by the Americans for the Arts/Public Arts Network. “Wheels,” a photomontage of the Ferris wheel on the historic Santa Monica Pier, was cited as a work whose artist took risks in creating signature pieces that play with scale.

Karlsen has also been awarded numerous fellowships and residencies, including two International Artist in Residence Fellowships and an International Scholar in Residence Fellowship at Kunstlerhaus, Stadt Salzburg, in Salzburg, Austria; as well as three Artist in Residence Fellowships at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, in Sweet Briar, Virginia. She was also awarded the 2007 Sam Francis/Martin Sosin Chair of Excellence, a three-year fellowship from Santa Monica College.

Karlsen’s studio work, which has been featured in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions in the United States and Europe, can be found in the permanent collections of museums that include the Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts at the UCLA/Armand Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California; the Carn­egie Institute Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York; the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston; Massachusetts; the Milwaukee Museum of Art in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and the Kulturverwaltung Stadt Salzburg, Austria.

Karlsen is also a public art consultant who has written two public art redevelopment plans. The Westside Urban Forum awarded her the Westside Prize for her work on the Santa Monica Boulevard Master Plan for the City of West Hollywood, California.

SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Please enter from the Performing Arts Center’s courtyard.

Exhibits, receptions, and gallery tours and talks are free. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, please call (310) 434-3434.

— Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer

Samohi

Samohi Theatre to Present How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Coming soon, Santa Monica High School Theatre takes you back to the 60’s and brings to the Barnum Hall stage the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical comedy How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.

How to Succeed follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch as he climbs the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. This satire on power and sexism in the workplace promises to generate laughs while prompting discussions on current events from Hollywood to the White House.

Frank Loesser’s exhilarating score featuring rousing musical numbers including “Coffee Break”, “The Company Way”, “A Secretary is Not a Toy”, “Been a Long Day” and “Brotherhood of Man” will entertain. Don’t miss this “tune-filled comic gem” that took Broadway by storm.

Performances at Samohi’s Barnum Hall, February 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.; February 25 at 5 p.m. and March 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults/$10 students. Reserved seating is now available for all performances at samohitheatre.org.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, Community & Public Relations Officer

SACRAMENTO

California Legislature Gets Serious About Addressing Plastic Pollution Bill Addresses Alarming Environmental and Public Health Issue

Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D- Santa Monica) has introduced legislation that begins confronting the most pervasive, but least talked about, type of plastic pollution: plastic microfibers. Plastic microfibers shed from synthetic fabrics during regular washing, and because these tiny plastic fibers are small enough to get past filters, they’re ending up in waterways and the ocean. AB 2379 requires that all clothing made primarily of polyester include a label that warns of plastic microfiber shedding and recommends handwashing the item in order to reduce the impact.

“This issue cannot wait,” said Bloom, author of the 2015 landmark California plastic microbead ban that was eventually applied nationally a year later through federal legislation signed by President Obama. “Plastic microfibers are making their way from washing machines into our seafood and even into the water we drink.”

According to research from University of California, Davis which sampled fish and shellfish sold at local California fish markets, a quarter of fish and a third of shellfish contained plastic debris, with the majority of the plastic debris being microfibers. In a survey that compared 150 tap water samples from locations in five continents, microscopic plastic fibers were found in nearly every sample, with 94% of the United States water samples containing plastic microfibers. This raises an important question about the human health consequences that plastic microfibers can have on people who unknowingly consume them.

“Manufacturers can’t continue to stick the public with the economic and health costs of cleaning up the products they produce, and consumers shouldn’t have to worry about eating or drinking plastic,” said Melissa Romero, Policy Associate at Californians Against Waste. “Handwashing is the best first step to reduce the amount of microfibers that make their way into our water until manufacturers find a way to prevent this problem.”

“We banned plastic microbeads because of the pollution they cause. Microfibers account for almost twenty times more pollution than microbeads, it’s a crisis. What’s at issue is that because of their size, microfibers are bioavailable to even the smallest creatures in the food chain and if they don’t survive, nothing will”, said Stiv Wilson, Campaigns Director for The Story of Stuff Project.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s 2014 report on the future of plastics estimated that the world’s oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

Assemblymembers Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) and Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) are coauthoring the bill.

“This bill will educate the public so that they can do their part in stemming this alarming environmental and public health discovery,” added Bloom.

Richard Bloom represents California’s 50th Assembly District, which comprises the communities of Agoura Hills, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Topanga, West Hollywood, and West Los Angeles.

Submitted by Sean MacNeil, Chief of Staff Assembly Member Richard Bloom