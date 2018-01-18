Los Angeles

Metro Will Add Extra Service on Saturday for Women’s March in Downtown Los Angeles

With 200,000 projected to attend the Women’s March Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 20, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is planning extra rail service and security for the event. Patrons attending the march on Saturday are advised to buy TAP cards and load them with fare in advance to avoid what could be massive crowds. All riders will need a TAP card loaded with fare to board Metro trains and buses.

TAP cards are sold at all Metro Rail and Metro Orange Line stations, at Metro Customer Centers and more than 400 outlets across L.A. County. For a list go to taptogo.net.

For those taking Metro to the march:

The march is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is set to begin at Pershing Square and travel to Los Angeles City Hall.

Additional Metro Rail service will be provided from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. along with additional security and staff at various stations to assist with crowd control.

Metro staff will be on hand to help new customers buy TAP cards at TAP vending machines. Riders are advised to take a few minutes this week – before Saturday – to buy a $1 TAP card and load it with $3.50 in stored value (the equivalent of a round-trip ride). The regular adult fare is $1.75 and includes two hours of free transfers on Metro buses and trains (Blue Line, Expo Line, Gold Line, Green Line, and Red/Purple Line).

The Silver, Orange, and Metro Line 720 will also operate with enhanced service. Street closures will be in effect. Metro buses will utilize the following perimeter streets (Alameda Street, Cesar E. Chavez, Figueroa Street, and Olympic Boulevard) to avoid crowds. If you plan to take the bus, consider exiting before you reach downtown. For more details on Metro Bus detours, please visit www.metro.net/advisories.

Metrolink will run additional train service to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. From there, you can transfer for free to the Red/Purple Line to reach your destination. For more details on Metrolink’s schedules, please visit www.metrolinktrains.com.

Submitted by Rick Jager/Joni Goheen, Metro Media Relations