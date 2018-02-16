Downtown

Candidate forum at Democratic Club

Join the Santa Monica Democratic Club this Saturday, February 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Santa Monica Library to hear from two candidates running statewide this year. At the April membership meeting, they will be voting on endorsements for every statewide and local race in the June primary. This is your chance to meet these candidates in advance of that endorsement vote.

Commissioner Dave Jones and Senator Ricardo Lara

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: Doors open @ 10 a.m., event 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Place: Santa Monica Main Library – MLK Auditorium

601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica

Senator Ricardo Lara is the author of SB 562, the single-payer healthcare bill currently under consideration in Sacramento. He is running to become our next Insurance Commissioner and would become the first openly gay person elected statewide in California.

Commissioner Dave Jones has been California’s Insurance Commissioner for the past eight years, implementing the Affordable Care Act, regulating the largest insurance market in the United States, and prosecuting those committing insurance fraud and other financial crimes. He is running for Attorney General.

Join organizers to hear from both campaigns. Senator Lara will speak from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Commissioner Jones will speak from 12 – 1 p.m. There will be a half hour break in between speakers for all guests to meet and greet each of the two candidates.

For first time and new members, the Executive Board of the club will be available from 10 – 10:30 a.m. for an informal meet and greet. The main program will start at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking available. Handicap accessible.

Submitted by Sion Roy

Citywide

George Cardona Selected as City Attorney’s Office Special Counsel

City Attorney Lane Dilg announced the hiring of George Cardona to serve as Special Counsel / Chief of Staff in the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office. Cardona comes to Santa Monica from the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, where he has served in leadership roles since 2002.

In this role, Cardona will assist the City Attorney with office management and high-priority legal matters.

“George Cardona has earned the respect of the legal community as a first-rate litigator with an unparalleled commitment to public service and the rule of law,” said City Attorney Lane Dilg. “I am so pleased to welcome him to Santa Monica.”

From 2002 to 2015, Cardona was the Chief Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California. In that capacity, he oversaw approximately 250 attorneys who served more than 19 million residents across Southern California.

“I am thrilled to be joining Lane Dilg at the City Attorney’s Office and look forward to working with her and the office’s many great attorneys,” said Cardona.

Cardona also participated in many of the federal government’s most important cases in the region. In the aftermath of the national financial crisis, he led the federal government’s civil action alleging that ratings agency Standard & Poor’s had engaged in a scheme to defraud investors in Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) and Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs). The action led to the largest penalty ever against a ratings agency when Standard & Poor’s paid $1.375 billion to settle the federal government’s action and a series of related state actions.

“George is a brilliant litigator and dedicated public servant,” United States Attorney Nic Hanna said. “His move west is wonderful for the City of Santa Monica and a huge loss to the United States Attorney’s Office.”

In addition to his work at the United States Attorney’s Office, Cardona has served as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles County and an Assistant City Attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and taught as an adjunct lecturer at UCLA School of Law. He is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, and he lives in Los Angeles with his wife, a dog, and several cats.

Cardona starts on Tuesday, February 20 at a monthly salary of $21,156. The Special Counsel / Chief of Staff position constitutes a title change and is in lieu of the prior Assistant City Attorney position.

Submitted by Constance Farrell, Santa Monica Public Information Officer

SACRAMENTO

Lawmakers Introduce Bills to Protect California Tenants from Eviction

Assemblymembers David Chiu (D-San Francisco), Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), and Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) today announced new proposals to protect California tenants from evictions and extend the timelines for tenants who do face evictions.

These bills come after an intense legislative debate about repealing the Costa Hawkins Act, which limits rent control in California. Though the legislative effort did not advance, the discussion brought the plight of tenants in California to the forefront of the ongoing effort to address the state’s housing affordability crisis.

“We not only have a housing crisis, we have a tenant crisis,” said Assemblymember Chiu. “Tenants in California are facing unprecedented hardships and constantly living under the threat of eviction. Helping tenants stay in their homes in the first place is essential to reducing displacement and homelessness.”

Assemblymember Bonta plans to introduce a bill this week to enact “just cause” provisions for evictions statewide. A handful of cities throughout California have existing “just cause” ordinances that require landlords to show a specific and valid reason outlined in statute in order to evict a tenant.

“More and more Californians are being unjustly evicted from their homes,” said Assemblymember Bonta. “As California continues to endure this housing crisis, statewide Just Cause legislation is another necessary ingredient to protect tenants and keep a safe roof over their heads. The history, culture, and character of our communities suffer when residents are forced to move from home to home. A statewide Just Cause law will ensure landlords are only evicting tenants for fair reasons. We must fight to protect our neighbors and to preserve the integrity of our communities.”

AB 2364, authored by Assemblymember Richard Bloom, will close a loophole in the state’s Ellis Act that allows landlords to evict all of their tenants while still remaining in the rental business. The Ellis Act was written with the intention of giving landlords the ability to evict their tenants in order to withdraw from the rental market. Advocates from around the state are seeing instances of landlords evicting all tenants in a property and then returning those units in a piecemeal fashion to rental market, skirting the original purpose of the law. AB 2364 will close that loophole.

This bill will also extend the time frame of an Ellis Act eviction to one year for all tenants without regard to age or disability. Current law gives seniors and people with disabilities one year notice and gives 120 day notices for all others.

“Despite the historic gains made last year to build more affordable housing, we must keep our foot firmly on the peddle of progress,” said Assemblymember Bloom. “Building more housing is important, but families, seniors, disabled people, and young working adults need immediate help now. We should not be pushing them out of their homes, their communities, because of legal loopholes. This is contrary to the spirit of the Ellis Act when it was passed more than 30 years ago. AB 2394 restores that spirit.”

Assemblymember David Chiu introduced AB 2343 to give tenants more time to respond to eviction proceedings and correct several imbalances in the tenant notice and eviction process. This bill will extend the time tenants have to pay rent or comply with other terms of a lease, increase the time tenants have to respond to an eviction lawsuit, and make it easier to defend against eviction cases with legitimate defenses. Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) is a coauthor of this bill.

Richard Bloom represents California’s 50th Assembly District, which comprises the communities of Agoura Hills, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Topanga, West Hollywood, and West Los Angeles.

Submitted by Sean MacNeil, Chief of Staff for Assembly Member Richard Bloom