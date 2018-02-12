Citywide

SMC Corsairs Sign NCAA Scholarships

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Athletics Department has announced that two Corsair football team members signed scholarship papers on Feb. 7 signifying their intent to transfer and complete their college careers as National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) college football players.

Marvin Williams and Riku Kitamura—who signed with Chadron State College (CSC) in Chadron, Nebraska on National Signing Day—join three other Corsairs of the 2017 roster who signed mid-year scholarships last fall. Williams and Kitamura will play on the defensive line for Chadron State, home of the Eagles football program run by Head Coach Jay Long. Notable CSC professional football players include Danny Woodhead of the Baltimore Ravens and retired Buffalo Bill and Green Bay Packer great Don Beebe.

Williams played high school football at Palisades High School before finishing his Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts at SMC. “I am extremely proud of my time here at Santa Monica,” he said. “My parents met at SMC and it was exciting to…come here and earn my degree. I cannot wait until I get to Chadron to begin my career as an Eagle.”

Kitamura—who goes by “Rick”—is an international student from Hiroshima, Japan and will complete his Associate of Arts degree this spring. “When I first arrived [in Santa Monica] almost three years ago, the dream was to be able to complete my degree and sign a scholarship with an NCAA football team,” he said. “My family and I are excited about what I have accomplished and what the next step will bring.”

“It was my pleasure to have worked with Rick and Marvin these past two semesters as one of their coaches,” said SMC Head Football Coach Kelly Ledwith. “They both epitomized what Corsair football is all about. Rick and Marv excelled for our team both on and off the field. I could not be more happy for these two young men and the journey they are about to begin.”

With Williams and Kitamura, the Corsair football team has now had five members of their 2017 roster sign football scholarships to attend four-year colleges and universities:

Tyree Fryar – Chadron State College

Riku Kitamura – Chadron State College

Christopher Packard – Sterling College

Marvin Williams – Chadron State College

Chris Wein – Harding University

The latest news on SMC Corsair Athletics is available at www.smccorsairs.com. For more information, contact the Athletics department at athletics@smc.edu.