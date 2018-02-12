Citywide

Donors urged to help the Red Cross maintain blood supply

Winter storms and the flu don’t just mean a lot of people are missing work and school – it also means they can’t keep their American Red Cross blood and platelet donation appointments. The Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need.

In 2018, severe winter weather forced about 600 blood drives to cancel, resulting in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. And, widespread flu across the U.S. has resulted in lower turnout at blood drives.

Blood and platelet donations are needed in the coming days to help replenish the blood supply and ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Donors can help even more patients when they invite a loved one, friend or co-worker to give with them.

Make an appointment to donate this winter by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Santa Monica blood drives:

2/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

2/22/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Monica’s High School, 1030 Lincoln Blvd.

2/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

Submitted by Christine Welch

Malibu

Malibu Lagoon Field Trips

The Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society invites all to their free, monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips, held on the 4th Sunday of every month, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The next dates are Feb. 25 and March 25.

Adult walk 8:30 a.m.

Beginner and experienced, 2-3 hours. Species range from 40 in June to 60-75 during migrations and winter. We meet at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot and begin walking east towards the lagoon. We always check the offshore rocks and the ocean. When lagoon outlet is closed we continue east around the lagoon to Adamson House. We put out special effort to make our monthly Malibu Lagoon walks attractive to first-time and beginning birdwatchers. So please, if you are at all worried about coming on a trip and embarrassing yourself because of all the experts, we remember our first trips too. Someone showed us the birds; now it’s our turn.

Children and parents walk 10 a.m.

One hour session, meeting at the metal-shaded viewing area next to the parking lot. We start at 10 a.m. for a shorter walk and to allow time for families to get it together on a sleepy Sunday morning. Our leaders are experienced with kids so please bring them to the beach! We have an ample supply of binoculars that children can use without striking terror into their parents. We want to see families enjoying nature. (If you have a Scout Troop or other group of more than seven people, you must call Jean (310-472-7209) to make sure we have enough binoculars and docents.)

Malibu Lagoon is at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road. Look around for people wearing binoculars. Parking machine recently installed in the lagoon lot: 1 hr $3; 2 hrs $6; 3 hrs $9, all day $12 ($11 seniors); credit cards accepted. Annual passes accepted. You may also park (read the signs carefully) either along PCH west of Cross Creek Road, on Cross Creek Road, or on Civic Center Way north (inland) of the shopping center. Lagoon parking in shopping center lots is not permitted

Visit https://smbasblog.com for more information.

Submitted by Grace Murayama

Pico Blvd.

SMC Celebrates Black History Month

Santa Monica College (SMC) will present four free events in February honoring Black History Month. The informative talks and panel discussions are all held on SMC’s main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

SMC’s Black History Month events are:

Thursday, February 15 at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165: Kyle Bowser: “Black Representation in Media”: Kyle Bowser is the founder of Res Ipsa Media, Inc., a multimedia production company that has developed and produced an array of multimedia projects, and garnered development deals with Warner Bros., Home Box Office, and 3 Arts Entertainment. He has worked for more than two decades as an entertainment industry executive – spanning the areas of film, television, music, theater, radio, and new media – and has gained a unique insight into the intersecting parameters of the performing arts, business development, and emerging technologies. He also provides strategic planning and counsel for several entertainment industry artists and firms. The event is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates) and SMC’s Black Collegians Program.

Tuesday, February 20 at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165: “A Conversation with the Producers and Talent of the Films Break Dance Revolution and N.ot W.ithout A.lonzo: The Story of West Coast Hip-Hop”: Marque ‘DJ Cli-N-Tel’ Hawkins, an original member of the legendary Hip-Hop group World Class Wreckin’ Cru, is the producer of Break Dance Revolution, a third installment in the Breakin’ series, set for production in 2018. Michael ‘Boogaloo Shrimp’ Chambers, who played Turbo in Breakin’ and its sequel, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, is renowned for his skills in popping, boogaloo, and robot dancing, as well as the freestyle art of b-boying. Alonzo ‘Grandmaster Lonzo’ Williams, also an original member of World Class Wreckin’ Cru, is considered the Godfather of West Coast Hip-Hop. Part of the SMC Communication & Media Series. The event is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates) and SMC Communication and Media Department.

Thursday, February 22 at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165: Carolyne Edwards & Guests: “Black History in Santa Monica: The Philomatheans”: Carolyne Edwards and other representatives of The Philomatheans – one of the oldest African American service organizations in Southern California – will talk about the rich history and culture of African Americans in Santa Monica. The event is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates) and SMC’s Black Collegians Program.

Tuesday, February 27 at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 165: Susan Burton: “Champion for Justice – Leading the Fight for the Formerly Incarcerated”: Civil rights activist Susan Burton will talk about getting back on track after her release from prison, and starting the nonprofit A New Way of Life to provide housing and other support to formerly incarcerated women. Burton – the author of Becoming Ms. Burton and the founder of the Justice On Trial Film Festival – will also discuss issues related to Black Lives Matter and current public policy implications. The event is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates), SMC Office of Community & Academic Relations, and Homegirl & Homeboy Scholars of SMC.

Submitted by SMC’s Office of Public Programs

16th St.

New JAMS Performing Arts Complex Community Information Meeting

Parents, staff and community members are invited to attend a presentation and Q & A session on the new John Adams Middle School (JAMS) Performing Arts Complex the evening of February 20, 2018, from 6-8 pm, in the JAMS cafeteria located at 2425 16th Street in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District officials and project architects will provide a progress update and answer questions regarding the project.

The current JAMS auditorium has not been in use since structural damage to the building was discovered in July 2014. The new complex will replace the existing auditorium with a new state of the art complex. This is a joint use project funded by a partnership with Santa Monica College.

No RSVP required. Spanish translation will be available.

Please contact Kathy Staib kstaib@smmusd.org at the Facility Improvement Office with questions or comments.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer

Citywide

SMMUSD Bond Oversight Committee Accepting Applications

There are currently four (4) vacancies on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Bond Oversight Committee established in order to satisfy the accountability requirements of Prop 39 and Education Code section 15278. Four members are needed to fill the seven-member committee. SMMUSD is seeking qualified candidates who meet the criterion, in accordance with Section 5/1 of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Bylaws.

The open categories are:

One active member in a senior citizen organization

One active member in PTA or site council who is a parent / guardian of a student attending a SMMUSD school

One active member representing a bona-fide taxpayers’ association

One member-at-large

Application forms are available through the Superintendent’s Office or via the website: http://fip.smmusd.org/pdf/BOCApplication.pdf

Additional information regarding duties of the committee are online: http://fip.smmusd.org/CitizensOversight/index.html

“This is a great opportunity for parents and community members to get involved with accountability of our two bond measures,” said Melody Canady, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

Applications can be mailed to the district office (1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404), faxed (310.581.1138), or scanned and emailed to boc@smmusd.org. Applications will be reviewed beginning March 1, 2018 and will continue until all vacancies are filled.

Santa Monica and Malibu voters overwhelmingly passed Measure BB in 2006 for $268 million and Measure ES in 2012 for $385 million. SMMUSD appreciates the ongoing support for campus improvements.

Submitted by Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD Community & Public Relations Officer

Downtown

Documentary & Discussion: Walking While Black

Santa Monica Public Library presents Documentary & Discussion: Walking While Black on Tuesday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Directed by A.J. Ali, this 2017 documentary examines the complex problem of racial profiling, both for those being profiled and police officers accused of profiling, and offers cooperative solutions that can bridge the gap between. A panel discussion with members of the filmmaking team follows the film. (Film runtime: 94 min.)

This program is free and open to older adults. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Jen Ullrich, Public Services Librarian

The Pier

Pacific Park To Serenade Ferris Wheel Riders With A Live Violinist For Valentine’s Day

How sweet it is at Pacific Park for Valentine’s Day with a live romantic violin serenade by Daniel Morris while guests take a memorable Ferris wheel ride on Wednesday, February 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel will be illuminated by 174,000 LED lights in colors of red, pink, and white lighting patterns including heart and kiss icons from February 9-14. A Valentine’s Day ride on the world-famous Ferris wheel is $10 each.

Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel is a can’t-miss spot in USA Today’s “The Romantic Places for Couples in Los Angeles” and Westways magazine cites the Ferris wheel as one of Los Angeles’ “Great Places to Make a Romantic Proposal.”

“Valentine’s Day guests are going to have a sweet time at Pacific Park while being serenaded by a live violinist and taking a turn on the Ferris wheel,” says Nathan Smithson, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “Couples will rise 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean to enjoy romantic views of the Santa Monica coastline, Catalina Island, Malibu and Palos Verdes Peninsula.”

The Pacific Wheel’s 174,000 LED lights are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s structure including the 40 spokes and two hubs. The world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and beachside shopping. In addition to the Pacific Wheel solar-powered Ferris wheel, Pacific Park’s signature rides include The West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay; and Inkie’s Air Lift Balloon Ride, the high-flying, family-sharing kids’ ride. For additional information and hours of operation, call (310) 260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Twitter: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.

Submitted by Cameron Andrews, Pier Communications