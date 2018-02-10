Virginia Ave.

Social Justice Action Plan for SMMUSD

CRJ’s free workshop on Feb. 11 will feature Dr. Ben Drati, Superintendent and Dr. Jacqueline Mora, Asst. District Superintendent of Education Services for the Santa Monica/Malibu United School District. Dr. Mora came to the SMMUSD district in October of 2017 from the Santa Barbara school district where she had been involved with developing curriculum, polices, and procedures to improve teaching & learning and had coordinated a parent engagement program. She and Dr. Drati will present details of the new Social Justice Action Plan that will be a part of the district’s overall plan to move toward Equity and to reduce the achievement gap for students of color in the SMMUSD district.

Joining them on a panel will be Craig Foster, a teacher and member of the Santa Monica/Malibu United School District board, and Dr. Angela James, a social science consultant for Dignity & Power Now and a leader in the Black Lives movement. Trained as a sociologist and demographer, Dr. James has devoted her life to understanding and working to eradicate racial inequality. Her research expertise includes the areas of: Racial Inequality, Education, Urban Inequality, and Family Studies.

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice.

Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.

For more information, call (310) 422-5431.

6 – 8:30 p.m. (singing group meets at 5:30 p.m. in Thelma Terry Bldg)

Potluck supper at 6 p.m. & program at 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Avenue Park

Thelma Terry Bldg.

2200 Virginia Ave.

Submitted by Joanne Berlin