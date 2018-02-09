Downtown

Senator Kevin De Leon and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Join SMDC

The Santa Monica Democratic Club will host Senator Kevin De Leon and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa on Saturday, February 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Santa Monica Library.

Officials said Senator Kevin De Leon has been a bold, progressive leader in California for years as the President Pro Tempore of the state senate, representing Downtown LA. Now he is running for the US Senate to take this fight to Washington.

Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa served as Speaker of the California Assembly before being elected as the first Mexican-American mayor of Los Angeles in over 130 years. Now he is running for governor to bring his “California dream” statewide.

Join organizers to hear from both campaigns. Senator De Leon will speak from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mayor Villaraigosa will speak from 1 – 2 p.m. There will be a half hour break in between speakers for all guests to meet and greet each of the two candidates.

For first time and new members, the Executive Board of the club will be available from 11 – 11:30 a.m. for an informal meet and greet. The main program will start at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking available. Handicap accessible.

coming up next Saturday (Feb. 17) will be Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and Senator Ricardo Lara.

Downtown

The Romance of Water and Power: Architecture as Advertisement

The Santa Monica Public Library will present The Romance of Water and Power: Architecture as Advertisement on Sunday, February 11, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library’s MLK, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Author and researcher Stuart W. Leslie takes patrons on a dynamic visual tour of Department of Water and Power architecture – from local temples of power in each community to the dazzling commercial showrooms designed to sell merchants on illuminating their storefronts. This event is part of our Authors on Architecture series and is co-sponsored by the Society of Architectural Historians/Southern California Chapter (SAH/SCC).

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Jen Ullrich, Public Services Librarian

Citywide

$184,000 Raised for Local Schools

The Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation concluded their annual parent fundraising appeal with a surge in donations, inspired by a $50,000 match from committed community partners Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital and CIT’s OneWest Bank. Each company offered $25,000 and partnered to provide a $50,000 match for the last two weeks of the Ed Foundation’s parent campaign.

During the match, between January 16 and 31, 698 donors contributed $184,709 for programs in Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) schools.

All funds donated to the Ed Foundation support staff and programs at all 16 Santa Monica Malibu public schools, ensuring that SMMUSD students experience arts, STEM, wellness

programs and other crucial elements of their education.

“We are honored to be part of this terrific effort to support programs in local Santa Monica

schools,” said Steve Solk, President of Consumer Banking for CIT. “By working together to

encourage programs in subjects such as the arts and STEM, businesses and community members are helping to prepare students for bright futures.”

“Thank you to all the donors who joined us in supporting Santa Monica-Malibu students,” said

Ellis O’Connor, Asset Manager of MSD Capital, Fairmont Miramar’s parent company. “Like them, we celebrate excellence in public education and are thrilled to be part of the effort to ensure that all children have access to an equitable, outstanding public education.”

“On behalf of our 10,500 SMMUSD students, we are so grateful to Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital and CIT’s OneWest Bank for their leadership,” said Linda Greenberg, Executive Director of the Ed Foundation. “Their enduring commitment to public education makes them true corporate heroes.”

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is the sponsor hotel and CIT’s OneWest Bank is a presenting sponsor of the Ed Foundation’s third annual Santa Monica-Malibu Wine Auction, which will be held at the hotel on Sunday, May 6. Featuring outstanding wine and food tastings, and silent and live auctions of world-class wines and exceptional experiences, this annual event brings district parents, community members and corporate supporters together to sip, savor and support local students.

To donate or see a full list of programs funded by donations to the Ed Foundation, go to

smmef.org.

Submitted by Ann Conkle, Communications and Events Manager