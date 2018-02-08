Orchestra Santa Monica Performs Music By Haydn, Hummel And Bizet On

Orchestra Santa Monica, under the baton of Allen Robert Gross, presents its second concert of the 2017-2018 season on Sunday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m. The program features Marissa Benedict, trumpet, performing the Hummel Trumpet Concerto, along with Haydn’s Symphony No. 85 (“The Queen of France”), and Bizet’s Symphony in C Major.

Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto, written in 1806, is one of the more popular classical trumpet concertos, displaying both virtuosic and lyrical aspects of the instrument. Benedict, OSM’s principal trumpet, is a prominent musician in the Los Angeles area. In addition to playing with numerous orchestras, she can be heard in nearly 125 motion picture recordings including Indiana Jones IV, Avatar, andWar of the Worlds.

Haydn’s Symphony No. 85 is one of the six “Paris symphonies” written in the 1780’s. It reputedly became a favorite of queen Marie Antoinette, which accounts for its nickname. Says Maestro Gross: “This symphony, like most Haydn symphonies, is an absolute joy to play and to listen to. He treats his musical materials in such an inventive way, pulling and pushing them, turning them around. It’s almost like an animated cartoon from the 1940’s.”

Bizet wrote his Symphony in C Major while a student at the Paris Conservatoire. For some reason it disappeared shortly thereafter, to be rediscovered in 1933. Its overall melodic charm and ravishing oboe solo in the second movement made this one of the most important musical finds of the last century. “It’s just an incredibly lovely piece,” says Gross. “Even as a student, Bizet showed the melodic originality and freshness that we associate with his other works.”

The February 18 concert begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann and Jerry Moss Theater on the campus of New Roads School at The Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Boulevard, Santa Monica.

Ticket prices are $30 General Admission, $25 for seniors, $15 for college students, and $10 for K-12 students, and can be purchased online or at the door. For further details on the 2017-2018 season or to order tickets on-line, visit OSM’s website at www.OrchestraSantaMonica.org.

Submitted by Julia Tranner

Downtown

Senior Singles Mingle: Book Lovers Edition

Santa Monica Public Library presents Senior Singles Mingle: Book Lovers Edition on Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Find your literary soulmate at this casual soirée for older adults. We’ll provide the ice breakers and conversation prompts, you bring an open mind and an interest in meeting and mingling with like-minded lit lovers.

This program is free and open to older adults. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Public Services Librarian Jen Ullrich

Berkeley St

Grammy-Winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Performs at Apogee Studio

Santa Monica non-profit Elemental Music will present An Evening of Guitar Music on February 10 at Apogee Studio, an intimate benefit concert featuring the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and young virtuoso guitarist Mak Grgic.

The Grammy Award-winning LAGQ is one of the most multifaceted groups in any genre. The LAGQ is comprised of four uniquely accomplished musicians bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from Bluegrass to Bach. They consistently play to sold-out houses worldwide. Their inventive, critically acclaimed transcriptions of concert masterworks provide a fresh look at the music of the past, while their interpretations of works from the contemporary and world-music realms continually break new ground. Programs including Latin, African, Far East, Irish, Folk and American Classics transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience.

The concert at Apogee Studio benefits scholarships for Elemental Music’s guitar ensemble. Directed by Grgic, Elemental Guitar gives young guitarists the unique opportunity to play in an ensemble. While learning guitar is often a solitary experience, Elemental Guitar offers a chance for beginning and intermediate level student guitarists to learn a variety of exciting ensemble pieces while collaborating and making music with friends.

Elemental Music launched in 2004 with a mission to inspire, train and nurture young musicians in Santa Monica. Over 1,200 students have participated in its programs. Tickets for An Evening of Guitar Music are $50 and doors open at 7:00pm. Small bites and drinks, including beer from Kona Brewing Company, will be provided with ticket purchase. To purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/elementalguitar or call (424) 272-1559 for more information.

An Evening of Guitar Music: February 10, 7pm

1715 Berkeley St., Santa Monica 90404

bit.ly/elementalguitar

$50/GA

Submitted by Emily Call, Marketing and Communications Director