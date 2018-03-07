18th Street

New jazz compositions at 18th Street Arts Center

Composer, trumpeter and music educator Samantha Boshnack brings her large body of multi-movement work to 18th Street Arts Center’s annual Make Jazz Fellowship.

Based in Seattle, Boshnack is in residence at 18th Street Arts Center from through April 29, 2018. The new work she will develop during her time in Southern California explores seismic activity along the Ring of Fire through musical composition, experimenting with the friction of geographic shifts to create a new harmonic topography. This music examines our relationship with the earth we live on, and the element of risk and faith in that uneasy cohabitation. Movements of the work will draw on influences from some of the cultures and people living on the Ring such as Indonesia, Chile, western USA, Mexico and Russia.

Boshnack will be premiering the new work in two concerts across LA:

Samantha Boshnack: Works in Progress

March 19, Doors 8 p.m., Show at 9 p.m.

bluewhale, 123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St., Ste. 301, LA (Little Tokyo)

Samantha Boshnack: Seismic Belt

Make Jazz Culminating Concert

Friday, April 13, doors 7 p.m., Show at 7:30 p.m., free

Roth Hall @ Crossroads – 1714 21st Street,

18th Street Arts Center hosts its Make Jazz Fellowship annually with support from the Herb Alpert Foundation. This award to honor and support American jazz artists is awarded to an emerging jazz composer, and includes a three-month, fully funded residency and a culminating performance, as well as opportunities to lead master classes. This opportunity offers critical support for the artistic evolution of young Jazz artists who are establishing future directions for this unique American art form.

During her residency, Samantha Boshnack will start writing this expansive new work and continue her quest to adapt her compositional ideas for different kinds of musicians. She will debut the new work in two concerts at the bluewhale in Little Tokyo, and Roth Hall in Santa Monica. In addition, Boshnack will mentor students in the Jazz program at the California Institute of the Arts in Ventura. Boshnack plans to produce a recording of the new compositions at Seattle’s Jack Straw Studios after the completion of her residency.

Submitted by Emma Jacobson-Sive, EJS Media

San Diego

LifeProof Announces Official Sponsorship of World Surf League

LifeProof, the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S., has announced a partnership with the World Surf League across 2018 North American events as well as the season kickoff, the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast.

LifeProof will hit the sand and surf at six Tour stops and provide a behind-the-scenes look at these world-renowned events featuring the best athletes in the sport.

LifeProof is the 2018 North American protective phone case partner, and the exclusive protective case partner of the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast, which runs March 11-22.

As a partner of WSL, LifeProof will be visible at all major events

throughout 2018, including:

— Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, March

11-22

— Founders’ Cup of Surfing, Lemoore, Calif., May 4-6

— Vans US Open of Surfing, Huntington Beach, Calif., July 30-Aug. 5

— Surf Ranch Lemoore, Lemoore, Calif., Sept. 5-9

— Hawaiian Women’s Pro, Hawaii, Nov. 25-Dec. 6

— Billabong Pipe Masters, Oahu, Hawaii, Dec. 8-20

LifeProof offers a range of award-winning mobile device cases, accessories and waterproof Bluetooth speakers. Its lightweight, premium protective cases safeguard devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and more. LifeProof’s best-selling waterproof case, FRE, is waterproof to 6.6 feet for up to one hour, drop proof to 6.6 feet and completely sealed from sand, dust and dirt – perfect for surfers, beach-goers and adventure-seekers everywhere.

For more information about World Surf League, visit www.worldsurfleague.com. For more information about LifeProof, visit lifeproof.com.

The World Surf League (WSL) is dedicated to celebrating the world’s best surfing on the world’s best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The WSL has been championing the world’s best surfing since 1976, running in excess of 180 global events across the Men’s and Women’s Championship Tours, Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, and Junior and Longboard Championships.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the WSL is a truly global sports and media company with regional offices in Australia, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

Submitted by LifeProof