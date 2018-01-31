Citywide

Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Recognizes Providence Saint John’s

Last week Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl honored Providence Saint John’s Health Center with a scroll sharing the story of the hospital’s history, mission and role as an example for public health institutions across the county.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl presented Marcel Loh, chief executive, with a scroll to recognize the hospital’s contribution to the county of Los Angeles. Loh accepted the honor, “On behalf of all our caregivers, thank you for recognizing our commitment to compassionate care in the community especially for the poor and vulnerable.”

Seventy-five years ago, the Catholic Sisters of Charity Leavenworth founded a community hospital that has grown into a “nationally renowned hospital devoted to leading-edge medicine delivered with unwavering compassion and personalize care” Kuehl said. She continued, “A great hospital is not only a place for healing, it is a community asset, providing medical care, employment and education to the individuals and families who are served by it.”

Providence Saint John’s is a 266-bed hospital with physicians, nurses, volunteers and support staff who work as a team to provide the best possible medical care to its patients and the community. Saint John’s also is home to the world-renowned John Wayne Cancer Institute, dedicated to clinical research and medical advancements in cancer care.

Submitted by Lauren Lewow, External Communication Specialist, Providence Health & Services, Southern California.