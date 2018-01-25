NOMA Annual Meeting

The North of Montana Association (NOMA) Annual Community Meeting will be held Saturday, January 27, at the historic Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. Board elections and a forum on “Preserving Santa Monica’s Residential Neighborhoods” with David Martin, City of Santa Monica Planning Director, Robert Posek, NOMA Land Use Committee Member, and Zina Josephs, Chair of Friends of Sunset Park, will be main agenda items. Entertainment by the Samohi Jazz Combo, a pedestrian safety PSA, NOMA’s neighborhood video, and refreshments and free popcorn will also be featured.

NOMA represents residents from Montana Avenue to Adelaide Drive and from 26th Street to Pacific Coast Highway. The event is free and open to all. For further information, go to www.smnoma.org.