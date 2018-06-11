A car broke through part of the safety wire in Parking Structure 5 Monday morning and was suspended over 4th Street while firefighters worked to secure the vehicle.

Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Depart said the elderly driver inadvertently pressed the accelerator of her car instead of the brakes. Despite the danger of the incident, Rodriguez said the driver is “doing fine, and not injured in any way.”

The car appeared to have broken several of the steel cables and a majority of the frame dangled outside the structure. Firefighters had to break a window in the car to allow a chain to be passed through and use a winch from a tow truck to pull the car up while a second tow truck pulled the vehicle back into the building.

Witnesses report the driver was helped by Good Samaritans that were in the structure.