Pacific Palisades

Sean Hunter was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer at the age of 20 and defied the lifespan expectations of many with his mother by his side, they continue to fight for a cure. Santosh Kesari, M.D. understands the urgency of novel therapies and is working to accelerate treatment options through drug innovations, genomics and efficient trials. The medical team and Hunter family will host the Sean Hunter Research in Action Walk on Sunday to benefit brain cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 79,000 new cases of brain tumors are expected to be diagnosed this year. Approximately one-third brain and CNS tumors are malignant and the need for better treatments and management strategies is clear. Dr. Kesari, a neurologist and neuro-oncologist and former professor at Moores Cancer Center University of California San Diego, continues to fight to treat a bring awareness to the need for brain cancer research.

After the initial devastating diagnosis, Michele Hunter, said, “Doctors told my son to go home to hospice. I couldn’t accept that for my child, so I found someone who wouldn’t either. Dr. Kesari is there to fight with us, to give Sean hope when there was none.”

Medical Director of the Brain Tumor Center Daniel Kelly, M.D., was able to perform a “kinder, gentler” brain surgery procedure on Sean when many other doctors turned him away.

Corpus Christi Church, 15100 W Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades, Feb. 12, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.