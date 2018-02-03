Foundation’s Fill Your Tank Program Supports Westside Food Bank’s Efforts to Fight Hunger in Santa Monica/Los Angeles County

(Santa Monica/Los Angeles County, CA / January 2018) – Westside Food Bank has received $15,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Santa Monica/Los Angeles County. The donation is part of a program, now in its second year called Fill Your Tank – that marks Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million to fight hunger around the globe.

The global Fill Your Tank program is one of the largest donations aimed at fighting hunger. Over a total of six years, $10 million is distributed annually among larger food banks and charities throughout North America and Europe, in addition to smaller local food banks and pantries in North American communities served by Enterprise. In fact, the Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by local Enterprise operations.

In presenting the donation, Valerie Brandon, Enterprise’s Regional Vice President said, “Enterprise Rent-A-Car is part of the Santa Monica/Los Angeles County community and is committed to helping address food insecurity here and around the world. This donation to Westside Food Bank will support those in our community who need a little help to reach to their full potential.”

Globally, one in nine people don’t get enough food to be healthy and lead an active life, according to the World Food Programme. Today, more than a third of households served by Feeding America include at least one child. And, according to Food Banks Canada, 13 percent of Canadians live in a state of food insecurity, which means they do not have reliable access to adequate amounts of safe, good-quality, nutritious food.

Genevieve Riutort, Chief Development Officer of Westside Food Bank, said, “We are thrilled to receive this generous contribution from Enterprise, which will help bring relief for local folks in need, and awareness to the prevalence of hunger in our own backyard. Financial gifts like these go toward bulk purchases of fresh produce and other healthy staples, to make sure we distribute a full range of nutritious foods. Thanks to Enterprise, we’ll be able to provide food for an additional 60,000 meals. This gift will nourish families and individuals in our community who depend on our food every day to stay healthy and fed.”

For more information on Westside Food Bank, visit wsfb.org