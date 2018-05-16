“We’re a ‘one of a kind’ band,” asserts Larry “Fuzzy” Knight, the colorful bandleader, bassist and creator of L.A.-based eleven-piece powerhouse, the Blowin’ Smoke Revue featuring the Fabulous Smokettes, when discussing his R&B/Blues/Soul Revue that’s been raisin’ the roof every Saturday night at iconic Santa Monica live music venue Harvelle’s, for years.

“The music we play is a true representation of most of the greatest soul classics recording by the greatest blues and r&b musicians from the studios of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Stax Records and Studio in Memphis, TN, Atlantic Records, and Tamla/Motown Records and studios, in Detroit,” adds Knight, whose iconic music background includes a five-year stint on bass and vocals with California rock cult favorites, Spirit.

“This is what we DO!!! This is what we ‘Specialize’ at!!! There is really no band playing what we play as an authentic, eleven-piece, St. Louis-Style “Classic Soul & Blues” Revue,” continues Knight, of whom respected national publication MUSIC CONNECTION wrote, “this is music at its most enriching moment. Bandleader Larry “Fuzzy” Knight and his air-tight eleven-piece ensemble are playing music that hits the gut and forces the knees to bend.”

“Bringing people to Santa Monica (to experience a Blowin’ Smoke Revue show at Harvelle’s) is a good thing. There’s a great ambiance to the area, great food, shopping, ocean, exercise, etc. and they can still come to see Blowin’ Smoke.

“My professional history in playing this style of music is genuine,” continues Knight. We’re not just playing covers. We try to reinterpret each and every song into what we feel is our style, which includes the blues, r&b, soul, funk and rock ’n roll. The great Wilson Pickett, Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Aretha, Eddie Floyd, Koko Taylor, Etta James recorded many, many covers but always in their own artistic way. The Blowin’ Smoke Band is no different. I was raised on this music by the Legends themselves. I will continue to perform as long as I am physically and mentally able,” concludes Knight about his plans going forward with Blowin’ Smoke, about whom THE ARGONAUT wrote, “Blowin’ Smoke’s scorching blues and soul collective has been tearin’ the roof off Harvelle’s for two decades… they put their soul into performing everything from originals to early music by James Brown, Etta James and Aretha Franklin to classic tunes by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye. “

LARRY “FUZZY” KNIGHT’S BLOWIN’ SMOKE REVUE FEATURING THE FABULOUS SMOKETTES AT HARVELLE’S BLUES CLUB, SATURDAY MAY 19

1432 S. 4th St. Showtime: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $10. 21 and over. Santa Monica (310) 395-1676 or www.santamonica.harvelles.com.