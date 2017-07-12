On June 29, 2017 at about 7 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Bloomingdales – 315 Colorado Blvd regarding a theft suspect in custody. Officer arrived and spoke with loss prevention staff. Officers determined that loss prevention monitored the subject as she selected a purse and other merchandise from the sales floor. The subject entered a fitting room and proceeded to walk out of the store. Loss prevention noticed several sensor/security tags were removed and left behind in the fitting room. The suspect was detained outside of the store. Approximately $795.00 worth of merchandise was recovered from the suspect. The store was desirous of prosecution.

Liana Harovan, 40, from Glendale was arrested for shoplifting. Bail was set at $5,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.