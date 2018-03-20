Though spring has officially arrived, the American Red Cross blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms in March. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

Winter weather in parts of the country forced more than 270 blood drives to cancel, resulting in over 9,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations in the first two weeks of March. No matter the weather, the need for blood to help cancer patients, those undergoing surgeries, trauma patients and others remains.

Volunteer blood donors from across the country are needed to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients this spring. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include:

Malibu

3/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pepperdine University HAWC, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy

3/21/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pepperdine University HAWC, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy

3/22/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pepperdine University HAWC, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy

Marina del Rey

4/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Del Rey Yacht Club, 13900 Palawan Way

Santa Monica

3/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

3/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd.

3/27/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd.

4/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

4/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Community Center, 2500 Broadway

4/8/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th Street

4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

For more information, please visit RedCross.org.