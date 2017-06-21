Citywide

Ride Breeze or ride your own bike, but don’t miss this one.

On June 25 organizers will have another 3X the fun event. They will combine their Monthly Ride with the Mayor, Summer Breeze Community Ride (includes free 1.5 hours ride time credit*) & a Feeder Ride to the Ribbon Cutting for Santa Monica’s New Main Street Parklets & the 17th Annual Summer Soulstice Festival.

They will start the morning at the New California Incline Breeze Station (Ocean Ave & California) at 8:45am.

Join Santa Monica Spoke, Council Member Sue Himmelrich riding for the Mayor, City of Santa Monica Mobility Team and Breeze Bike Share at the top of the new Breeze Station at the top of the California Incline for this 3x’s the fun event.

Riders will get to experience some of Santa Monica’s amazing coastline along the Beach Bike Path, chat with the City Council member(s), City Management and staff on our way to the New Parkets Ribbon Cutting and the all day entertainment at the 17th Annual Summer Soulstice Festival on Main Street. The ride is under three miles. They begin with a ride down the separated Bicycle & Pedestrian Path on the new California Incline, to the Marvin Braud Beach Bike Path and down Main Street for the Ribbon Cutting of the New Parklets (at Holy Guacamole) and the 17th Annual Summer Soulstice Festival.

Like all their Breeze Community Rides riders will have the opportunity to learn helpful tips on how to use the Breeze Bike Share system, including checking out, locking, flexibility of “out-of-station” and the ”hold” feature, multiple bike check out on one account, along with safety tips and Rules of the Road.

All participants that RSVP will receive a promo code good for 1.5 HOURS of ride time on Breeze Bike Share and first time Breeze Ride participants can receive a free helmet.

Registration to receive Promo Code or helmet is free but required.

All participants will receive a promo code in your registration confirmation email good for 1.5 hours of ride time credit. To redeem enter the promo code upon sign-up, or if you are already a Breeze member enter the promo code on the membership tab of your account page at Breezebikeshare.com. Promo Code will expire on June 26, 2017. Breeze riders must be 16 or over to participate (under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian and wear a helmet).

Ride Breeze Bike Share or ride your own bike — all are welcome.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-breeze-community-ride-ride-with-the-mayor-summer-soulstice-festival-tickets-34872608912

— Submitted by Cynthia Rose